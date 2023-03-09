Robots bring new colours to Holi in this Ola Electric ad

With the changing scenario in the advertising world, more and more agencies are now trying to keep women representation in all departments, especially the creative, strategy and ideation wings which are largely dominated by men. And this has led to several fresh female creative minds putting forth their voices.

On the occasion of Women’s Day, we interviewed some of the rising young creative women talents in the advertising industry, asking them about how they landed in the sector, how are they finding it and what is the one thing that they would change about the industry.

Anushka Bose (23), Sr. Copywriter, VMLY&R





How did you enter the industry?

I was exposed to art from a young age. I pursued mass communication. Right after my graduation, I started interning with Ogilvy. VMLY&R is my first job and I started working here in November 2021. I got shortlisted for last year’s young Lion’s India and that was the moment I realized that this field is for me.



One thing that you would want to change in the industry

Agencies should prioritize diversity and take more women voices. The more diverse a team is, the more nuances you’d be able to find, and that is where the best idea comes from. The second thing is that as a creative, you think when you take a break, your productivity will go down. But it is important to understand that if you do not take a break, there will come a time when you’ll have burnout. This is not something that inherently comes from the industry, it is a characteristic, you’ll find in many creatives that they will constantly be working even at points where they can afford a break.



Some of her works

Young Sachin (Ageas Federal Life Insurance):

https://youtu.be/BjO33iTPJrU



Young Lions India Shortlisted Entry:

https://www.behance.net/gallery/141440951/She-For-STEM





Vedanshi Saraogi (26), Copy Supervisor, FCB Ulka

How did you enter the industry?



I come from a small town. For me, Mumbai is a dreamy destination where you can make anything a reality. When I joined in at a very early age, advertising was a whole new experience. At that time, it was about jingles and writing dialogues. But when I entered, it was much beyond the jingles. It was about how can you make a difference in people’s lives, and how can you make stories which people can relate to. For me, even if I have 30 seconds, can I make to bring a change in someone or make them think about something or make them smile?

One thing that you would want to change in the industry

I think the world is changing, if you are making a valid point, it is the work that speaks for you. If I have to change one thing about the industry--I would want people to be a little open-minded. Since I come from a small town, people think if I fit in in Mumbai. Creativity is about inclusivity.



Some of her works



Tata AIA Life Insurance:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dj6em_Da7f0

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8R-aNblY5Y

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WlQTo0UAA7I

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gaKa6LfX42E

https://youtu.be/09cxX7k_bNY

https://www.behance.net/gallery/123582123/AJIO-BUSINESS-360-BRAND-CAMPAIGN







Antara Shinde ( 27) Creative Art Supervisor at Scarecrow M&C



How did you enter the industry?

Nobody in my family is into this creative field, they are all doctors and engineers and it was a bit challenging for me to understand what commercial art is. A friend of mine introduced me to this field. For me, getting into this field is a learning experience, right from creativity to discipline. Creativity is like meditation.

One thing that I would like to change about the industry

I would like to change people’s perspective towards the industry because some people outside the industry think that advertising is not the right space. The second thing I would like to change is to give time to females to be comfortable with the environment. At Scarecrow, they make us comfortable with the environment. I want to quote Vincent van Gogh, “Great things are done by a series of small things brought together.”

The new generation of female creatives is going to be brave. And women now should work for the future women. There will come a time when women will be more in leadership roles than men.



Some of her works

Mumbai train - https://www.behance.net/gallery/87623611/Award-winning-film-for-Radio-City

Sunday midday - https://www.behance.net/gallery/108379441/Sunday-Mid-day-We-have-a-Sunday-for-you

Mahayala - Reliance jewels - https://www.behance.net/gallery/163055585/MAHALAYA-Reliance-Jewels





Gauri Parab (28), Copywriter, Infectious Advertising, Mumbai





How did you enter the industry?

I was looking for a job during the pandemic and I dabbled in copywriting. To me, the world of advertising was very new. It was overwhelming and the task seemed daunting, the culture here was very different from any other workplace. However, once I was part of the ad world, it felt like I was part of something big.

One thing I want to change about the industry

I would love to see more women as leaders and creatives, and get to know their perspectives and learn from them. It would be great to work alongside trailblazing women writers and see them represent their stories.

Some of her works

https://www.behance.net/gauriparab12

Nat Geo, TBZ -The Original, Inorbit Malls.

Tata Sons (Tata Imagination Challenge Campaign)

Ebco Furniture Fittings (Live Efortless Campaign featuring Jasprit Bumrah,

Independence Brewing Co. (IPL Campaign, Fifa - Tap Into the Action)

Inorbit Malls (Loyalty Program Campaign - Spending is Rewarding)