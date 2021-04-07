Anand Subramanian moves on from Ola Group as Head of Communications

Subramanian was with the ride-sharing platform for the last 8.5 years

Anand Subramanian who was leading the communications department at the Ola Group (MarCom, Internal Comms & Public Relations) is moving on from the company. He was associated with the ride-sharing platform for the last 8.5 years (since 2012).

He handled media relations, PR and communications (product and internal) and a wide portfolio of responsibilities.

On his departure, Subramanian commented, “It’s a wrap here as I complete 8.5 years of an incredible journey with Ola. Over these years, I got the opportunity to make a deep impact on the lives of millions, tell those powerful stories and most importantly, know and meet wonderful friends and partners.”

As of now Subramanian has not divulged his next course of action.

