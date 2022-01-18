Shreya Sharma joins ShareChat as Head of Communications

Prior to this, Sharma was the Director – Corporate Communications and PR at Dream11 and Dream Sports

Shreya Sharma has joined ShareChat as Head of Communications.

Prior to joining ShareChat, she worked with Dream11 and Dream Sports as the Director – Corporate Communications and PR, for over 3 years.

Announcing her move on LinkedIn, she said, “Turning a new page in my career, I am excited to share that I have joined ShareChat as the Head of Communications. It is a fascinating time to be part of a content company in India. ShareChat & Moj are leading the way in combining content with technology to engage with an audience reflective of almost the entire demographic of India. I am grateful to have the opportunity to contribute to their future growth and success. I look forward to working with Ankush Sachdeva, Farid Ahsan, Berges Y. Malu, and the incredibly talented teams here to deliver impactful campaigns and narratives.”

Sharma has also worked for organizations like EY, Genesis Burson Marsteller, The Savera Group, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc., and Jumeirah, in the past.

