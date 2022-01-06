Sushant Balsekar joins Daimler India Commercial Vehicles as Head - Corp Comm, India

Prior to this, Balsekar was the Head–PR and Corporate Communications and Member of India Leadership Team at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jan 6, 2022 2:59 PM
Sushant Balsekar

Sushant Balsekar has joined Daimler India Commercial Vehicles as India Head of Corporate Communications. He was previously associated with Fiat Chrysler Automobiles as Head – PR and Corporate Communications and Member of India Leadership Team for over five years.

Driven by excellence, knowledge, conviction, and people skills, Balsekar is a communications professional with two decades of experience in journalism, PR consulting, Corporate and Product communications, and brand and marketing communications.

Balsekar has contributed to the success of notable agencies, corporates, and media firms like FleishmanHillard India, Nisan Group of India, Ford India Pvt. Ltd., Ford Motor Company, Hanmer MS&L, Adfactors Public Relations, Overdrive, Auto Monitor, Autocar India, BBC Top Gear, and Times of India.

