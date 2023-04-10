Anand Subramanian moves on from Apple as Corp Comm Lead, India
He was with the company for two years
Anand Subramanian has moved on from Apple as Corporate Communications Lead, India. He was with the organisation for two years.
Subramanian announced this on LinkedIn where he said, “I take off to pursue new endeavours starting this week, in my life beyond Apple. From where I came, with about a decade and a half in startups, Apple was a very different world. And yet the energy, commitment and passion that team members brought to Apple was infectious and remains the secret sauce behind the inspirational products and services built here. It has been an incredible privilege to lead the corporate communications and storytelling charge for Apple in India over the last couple of years, and I look back with gratitude for the opportunity to bring to life, Apple’s values and commitment to India at such an important time for this country. A huge shoutout to all my amazing colleagues— across corporate and product PR here in India, worldwide comms colleagues and leadership, and the IN marketing and business teams, who hold the flag high for India! I can’t wait to share more about what’s next for me and the optimism that it accompanies. This life update by design, intersects with another big one— the arrival of our second baby who brings with him the abundant joys of new parenthood, which I now get to experience all over again without missing a beat from these precious moments!”
He carries more than 15 years of strategic experience in marketing, communications and public relations for brands that have been built ground up.
Subramanian is also associated with a startup called Clairco (Clean Air Company), as its Member of the Board and Advisor.
In the past, he has also worked with organisations like Ola, CoCubes.com, Future Vista View Edu Tech Pvt. Ltd., and Career Launcher. He had also contributed to startups like ‘&’ and Geri Home Care in Chennai.
G20 India awards social media mandate to EXPD – digital arm of Avian WE
As part of the mandate, EXPD will deploy a 10-member team to provide round-the-clock social media management and analysis
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 6, 2023 2:23 PM | 1 min read
G20 Secretariat, ministry of external affairs, has awarded the social media mandate for managing online presence of India’s G20 Presidency to EXPD, Avian WE’s digital arm.
The mandate was awarded to EXPD after a bidding process in which more than 15 agencies presented their proposals. As part of the mandate, EXPD will deploy a 10-member team on-site to provide round-the-clock social media management and analysis.
G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation. India holds the Presidency of the G20 from 1 December 2022 to 30 November 2023.
EXPD is an award-winning digital, creative, content, and analytics practice of Avian WE and has won the Digital Team of the Year for two years in a row at Velocity Awards 2021 and 2022. It also won the Digital Consultancy of the Year award at the same awards in 2022. EXPD services more than 30 retainer clients, which include key Govt organisations, and private global and Indian clients.
From breaking glass ceilings to cracking inner walls
Guest Column: Jagriti Motwani, Co-founder and Chief, Cha-Chi, shares strategies and resources that may help the women workforce regain their sense of purpose
By Jagriti Motwani | Apr 6, 2023 2:17 PM | 6 min read
The popular narrative of female empowerment often emphasizes the need for women to break through glass ceilings, shatter stereotypes, and demand equal rights and opportunities in the workplace and society. Indeed, many women have triumphed over discrimination, bias, and adversity to reach high positions in their professions, industries, or fields. However, as some researchers and commentators have noted, the pursuit of external success can also create internal conflicts, doubts, and costs for women, especially when they face the challenges of parenthood, midlife, or other turning points in their lives. In this article, I will explore some of the reasons why ambitious women may feel lost, how these feelings can affect their well-being and relationships, and what strategies and resources may help them regain their sense of purpose and joy.
Part I: Why Over-Ambition Can Lead to Feeling Lost
Ambition, defined as the desire for achievement or success, is not inherently negative or harmful. Many women who are ambitious have used their talents, skills, and passions to pursue goals that align with their values, interests, and vision for their lives. However, when ambition becomes excessive, rigid, or disconnected from one's authentic self, it can create various forms of stress, anxiety, and dissonance. Here are some of the factors that may contribute to the sense of feeling lost among women who are over-ambitious:
- Unrealistic expectations: Women who set extremely high standards for themselves and others may feel frustrated, disappointed, or ashamed when they cannot meet them or when others fail to appreciate their efforts. For example, a mother who expects herself to excel in her career, maintain a perfect home, and raise flawless children may feel overwhelmed, guilty, or resentful when she falls short in any of these areas, or when she perceives others as judging or dismissing her.
- Conflicting roles and identities: Women who value both career and family roles may experience conflicts and tensions between the two, especially if they feel pressure to prioritize one over the other or to fulfill multiple expectations at once. For example, a woman who is a CEO may feel guilty or judged if she misses her child's school event, while a stay-at-home mother may feel undervalued or isolated for not having a career. These conflicts may also affect women's sense of self-worth, as they may feel they have to choose between being a good mother or a good professional, or that they cannot be both.
- Lack of meaning or purpose: Women who are driven by external achievements may find that their success does not necessarily fulfill them or provide enduring meaning or purpose in their lives. For example, a woman who has climbed the corporate ladder may feel empty or burned out if she realizes that her work does not align with her values or passions, or if she feels disconnected from the effects of her work on others. Similarly, a woman who has devoted most of her life to raising her children may feel bored or unfulfilled when they leave the nest and she faces an identity crisis or a lack of direction.
Part II: How Feeling Lost Can Affect Women's Well-Being and Relationships
When women feel lost or unfulfilled despite their over-ambition, they may experience various forms of negative emotions and behaviors, and may also affect their relationships with themselves and others. Here are some of the possible effects of feeling lost among ambitious women:
- Anxiety and stress: Women who feel lost may experience anxiety, stress, or burnout, as they may struggle to cope with their conflicting demands and expectations, or with the uncertainty and ambiguity of their identity or purpose. These feelings may also affect their physical health or self-care habits, as they may neglect their sleep, nutrition, exercise, or other forms of self-care.
- Self-doubt and insecurity: Women who feel lost may also experience self-doubt, insecurity, or imposter syndrome, as they may question their competence, worth, or credibility in their personal and professional domains. As a result, they may engage in negative self-talk, compare themselves unfavorably to others, or avoid taking risks or pursuing new opportunities.
- Relationship strains: Women who feel lost may also experience strains in their relationships with their partners, children, peers, or mentors, as they may withdraw emotionally, become defensive or critical, or seek validation or comfort in unhealthy ways. For example, a woman may become excessively controlling or demanding with her partner or children, or may isolate or blame herself for her struggles at work or home.
Part III: What to Do About Feeling Lost: Tips and Resources for Empowering Women
Feeling lost or disoriented as a result of over-ambition can be a challenging and stressful experience for women. However, there are many strategies, tools, and resources that can help women reclaim their sense of purpose, joy, and fulfillment. Here are some possible tips and resources that women can use:
- Reflect on your values, passions, and strengths: Women who feel lost can benefit from taking time to reflect on what really matters to them, what activities or topics energize and excite them, and what skills or talents they naturally possess. By identifying their core values, passions, and strengths, women can align their goals and activities with their authentic self, and prioritize activities that bring them a sense of purpose and joy.
- Seek support and guidance: Women who feel lost can also benefit from seeking support and guidance from trusted friends, family members, coaches, therapists, or mentors. By sharing their struggles, fears, and aspirations with others, women can gain perspective, clarity, and validation, and may also receive practical advice or solutions. They can also join or create support groups or communities that share their interests or goals, and that offer mutual encouragement and accountability.
- Reframe your mindset and goals: Women who feel lost can also benefit from reframing their mindset and goals to shift from a fixed, rigid, or comparison-based attitude to a growth, flexible, or self-compassionate attitude. By practicing mindfulness, gratitude, or self-acceptance, women can reduce their stress and anxiety, and cultivate a more positive outlook on their lives and challenges. Similarly, by setting goals that are realistic, specific, and meaningful, women can focus on what they can control or influence, and take steps towards achieving them.
In conclusion, feeling lost or disoriented as a result of over-ambition can be a frustrating and painful experience for many women. However, by understanding the factors that may contribute to these feelings, and by implementing some of the tips and resources suggested in this article, women can empower themselves to navigate parenthood, midlife, or other challenges in a more purposeful, resilient, and joyful way. By embracing their unique path and potential, and by connecting with their values, passions, and strengths, women can create a fulfilling and balanced life that honors their aspirations and needs. Remember, you are not alone, and you have the power to shape your life according to your vision and values.
(The views expressed here are solely those of the authors and do not in any way represent the views of exchange4media.com)
CoinSwitch appoints Kasturi Paladhi as head of Public Relations
Paladhi joins from Xiaomi India, where led PR and Corporate communications for the India region
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 5, 2023 4:07 PM | 2 min read
CoinSwitch, a crypto-investing platform, announced the appointment of Kasturi Paladhi as the head of Public Relations. In her new role, Kasturi will spearhead external communications and will develop communication strategies and initiatives to support the brand's vision to become a one-stop wealth-tech platform.
Welcoming Kasturi to the team, Jayadevan PK, Senior Director of Communications & Content, said, “We are thrilled to have Kasturi Paladhi on board. Her wealth of experience and strategic acumen will be instrumental in driving CoinSwitch's communication narrative and strengthening our brand presence and reputation as we chart the journey to become a wealth tech destination for Indian investors.”
Kasturi joins from Xiaomi India, where led PR and Corporate communications for the India region. There she played a significant part in accelerating the organization's growth and brand presence and gained extensive experience in the tech segment. She has spent over a decade working with reputed brands across sectors and has been part of internal and external communication programmes.
Kasturi Paladhi, Associate Director, Public Relations said “Owing to the company’s vision of becoming a one-stop wealth-tech platform, I believe there couldn’t have been a better time to join the force. I am excited to work alongside the talented team and our extremely humble leadership to develop a comprehensive media and communications strategy. I hope that my expertise will help the team achieve their goals and narrate our story to millions of Indian investors.”
Saswati Panigrahi elevated as Global External Communications Lead at Castrol
Panigrahi had joined the company as head of communications
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 4, 2023 12:10 PM | 2 min read
Saswati Panigrahi has been elevated to the role of Global External Communications Lead at Castrol.
She had joined this company as Head of Communications.
She announced this move on LinkedIn where she said, “Glad to share that I’ve moved into a new role at Castrol, where I will manage external communications for Castrol globally. In February 2023, Castrol unveiled its refreshed brand identity, reflecting our unique market positioning and the opportunities we see in meeting the changing needs of our customers. Around the same time, I moved into my new role and got to witness up close the detailed planning, hard work and collaboration that comes with refreshing a 100+ year old brand. The last two months were demanding, as I balanced my new global role in addition to my India role and delivered on key projects crucial to the organisation. A big #thankyou to the Castrol India leadership team and my colleagues in communications and external Affairs, India, for all your support and camaraderie. I am excited about what the future holds and the opportunity to work closely with Caroline Spreckley and collaborate with the wider customers and products team at bp. Here’s to moving onward, upward, and forward with Castrol.”
Panigrahi’s last stint was with Bayer where she worked for nine years as Communications Business Partner, Crop Science. She has also worked at organisations namely BASF, Parle Agro Pvt. Ltd, 20:20 MEDIA.
Why does the boardroom appear elusive to women in PR?
Why is it that in the PR industry, the number of women in the boardroom are next to none? We spoke to noted industry professionals – national and international – to know more on this
By Shrabasti Mallik | Apr 5, 2023 11:15 AM | 5 min read
According to recent statistics, women make up about 70 per cent of the PR workforce, but they only hold about 30 per cent of the top positions in the industry. And while this may mark the figures on the global level, in India, the number (of women in PR workforce) would be higher at over 80 per cent. Some studies also show that women in senior leadership positions spearhead an agency with equal efficiency, if not more, as their male counterparts.
Even in the 21st century, operating in a digital-first age and despite the industry being two-thirds female, gender equality in the boardroom continues to remain elusive for women in PR. In fact, in senior management and CXO positions, the numbers are reversed. And it’s not because women lack, any which way, in skill, potential or talent but the responsibilities they juggle – both at work and at home. Even though with flexible work hours and women-forward policies in place, work-life balance, in senior positions, are a far cry.
The first barrier that prevents a woman from reaching leadership positions, says Xavier Prabhu, President, APAC, and global board member, IPREX Global Communication, “is the relentless ecosystem that the PR/communication industry is, which naturally disadvantages any woman professional who seeks to balance her priorities over her male counterparts who don't have such expectations/pressures”.
Industry professionals are also of the opinion that many women employees, despite being highly capable and desiring to be in leadership roles, stumble because they are reluctant to ask for help. Felicia Blow, National PRSA Chair, says, “The confidence level of women; the networks to leverage getting access; and the allies to support our movement. Further, in many cases, we bear greater responsibilities in the home – which limits our abilities to engage as men do – after hours, long travel, out of office, etc.”
But even if a woman overcomes all odds and takes a step towards shattering the proverbial glass ceiling, there is a certain amount of side-lining that happens. Agrees Melissa Arulappan, corporate communications professional and Founder Member, GWPR India, referring to the GWPR Annual Index 2022, which shows that gender discrimination in the PR workplace remains a key contributor to the lack of senior female leaders in the industry. “Of the 53 per cent of female PR professionals who claim to have faced discrimination in the workplace, 27 per cent said this was based on gender discrimination, closely followed by age discrimination, about 23 per cent). Fifty per cent of women with children are particularly discriminated against in terms of career progression,” she points out and adds, “The 2022 findings have also revealed that discrimination on the grounds of ageism is almost as widespread as gender discrimination. Two-thirds of women currently working in PR agencies could not see themselves being there beyond the age of 50. For those facing discrimination, the major impact on their career was being overlooked for a promotion or pay rise, about 53 per cent.”
Speaking from an international perspective, Blow believes that parochialism, negative stereotypes and “the lack of courage to step out and take what’s ours” are the reasons for women being side-lined during the leadership process. With mush resentment, she adds, “I hate to say this, but there are also too many women who will not reach back/reach out to help their sisters.”
In such a scenario, it is partly the responsibility of respective agencies to create a bias-less environment and continue to do so till it becomes a equitable and fair process. According to Prabhu, “Agencies should identify women professionals displaying the hunger and leadership traits early and support them with specific/ customised training and coaching early on to help them grow into successful, confident leaders. Once the level playing field happens, we should become gender neutral. Let the best win should become the motto.” Arulappan adds that for a noticeable change to happen, diversity targets should be set. “At least 50 per cent of board directors should be female.”
Blow, who has worked with, and never for, numerous PR, marketing, advertising and other agencies, is of the view that the policies (leave, travel, promotion, etc.) that hold women back, do not hold back their male counterparts. “The sacrifice for women is far greater than for men by virtue of the fact that we carry life and, therefore, are also expected to be the primary caretakers. There also is the double-standard for men who can take “paternal leave” in some respects – not all, but are able to return to their same roles with the same pay when they come back to office. It’s a terrible dynamic but the good news is that the remote work place options, pressures to build greater “work/life balance” for employees by employers and the talent scarcity is driving great change in the marketplace.”
And considering a woman does reach the boardroom by virtue of her capabilities and hard work, coupled with subtle benefits and ease offered by agencies, there looms a larger question. Is her pay at par with male members of the boardroom? Global researches attest the fact that a gender pay gap exist. What's concerning, however, is that this parity increases as a woman rises in rank in an organisation.
In America, women on average make 72 cents on the dollar as compared to men. Said differently, for the same roles, in American men can make 25 to 30 per cent more than women!
But that does seem to be the deciding factor when it comes to women aiming for a place/seat at the boardroom table. Both Blow and Arulappan agree. “I think it’s more about the pressures as well as the unfair expectations of women as compared to men. That stated, women must learn to get out of their own way when it comes to leadership. Stop being petty. Focus on big picture. Work better one with another,” advises Blow.
Greaves Cotton Limited appoints Varghese M Thomas as its Chief Communications Officer
Varghese has in the past worked with organisations such as TVS Motor Company, BlackBerry, Cisco and Intel
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 4:49 PM | 1 min read
Greaves Cotton Limited has announced the appointment of Varghese M Thomas as Chief Communication Officer. Thomas, an accomplished communication professional with over two and half decades of experience, will oversee all internal and external communication and social media communication strategies for the Greaves Cotton. In his new role, he will work closely with the leadership team to promote the company's global brand, vision, and mission.
"Greaves Cotton is well on its way to make the challenging yet important transition to a sustainable mobility company. Our stakeholders are varied, and strategic communications will play a pivotal role in our success," said Nagesh Basavanhalli, Executive Vice Chairman of Greaves Cotton Limited. "We are pleased to welcome Varghese M. Thomas to our team as the new Chief Communication Officer for the Group. His extensive experience in communication, strategic planning, and brand management will be instrumental in driving seamless communication across the Group and elevating our global communication efforts.”
Prior to joining Greaves Cotton, Varghese had an illustrious career holding senior communication positions in leading global organisations such as TVS Motor Company, BlackBerry, Cisco and Intel. He has a proven track record of developing and executing successful communication strategies, building high-performing teams, and establishing strong stakeholder relationships.
PR Professionals bags public relations mandate of Paras Health
Mandate won following a multi-agency pitch
By exchange4media Staff | Apr 3, 2023 3:33 PM | 2 min read
PR Professionals (PRP) has bagged the PR mandate of Paras Health after a multi-agency pitch. PRP will be responsible for end-to-end public-relations services for Paras Health across India. Paras Health has a network of six hospitals in India that operates 1500 beds as of date. The chain, which started with its first hospital in Gurugram in 2006, has expanded to Patna, Darbhanga, Udaipur, Panchkula, and Ranchi and now extending itself to Srinagar & Kanpur.
Dr. Sarvesh Tiwari, Founder & Managing Director, PR Professionals said, “Paras Health’s mission has always been to provide compassionate and quality healthcare services to everyone. They have an exceptional team of people passionate about providing the best care for patients and their families. We are honoured to work with them to ensure that it continues to improve and deliver healthcare services and enhance patient outcomes via clinical excellence, empathy, and compassionate care.”
Paras Healthcare recently unveiled its new brand campaign along with the launch of its new logo which reflects the commitment to innovation and progress while symbolising healing and trust. The entire rebranding campaign was the first campaign led by PR Professionals for Paras Health.
Delivering quality and excellence since 2011, PR Professionals is a 360-degree PR and communication agency that has also initiated multiple philanthropic activities. It excels at providing end-to-end branding and tailor-made public-relations solutions that enable businesses to become market leaders. Starting with humble beginnings, PRP now has 12 offices in India and six offices in offshore locations. Its 150-member-strong team shares Tiwari’s passion to do extraordinary PR and making a difference for the underprivileged via philanthropic activities.
