News18 India Deputy Exec Producer Ashish Pandey quits

News18 India's Deputy Executive Producer (Special Programming) Ashish Pandey has stepped down, as per media reports.

According to sources, Pandey will be joining TV9 Bharavarsh.

Pandey has nearly 18 years of experience in journalism and he has been associated with other leading brodcast companies like Live India, India TV and Zee News.

He is based in Kanpur and started his career in BAG Films.

