Ashish Pandey moves on from Disney Star after 15 years
Pandey was the Director of Distribution, Film Studios
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Janhavi Vyas named Head-Marketing, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery
She has been with the network for nearly 6 years
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 7:10 PM | 1 min read
Janhavi Vyas has been elevated as Head of Marketing, South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery.
She has been with the network for nearly 6 years.
Prior to this, she was Associate Director Marketing Communications for two years.
Before Discovery, she was with Sony TV and earlier with Zee Network.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Alex Lubar elevated to Global CEO of DDB Worldwide
Glen Lomas becomes Global President and Chief Operating Officer
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 12:25 PM | 3 min read
Omnicom Chairman and CEO John Wren today announced the elevation of Alex Lubar as Global CEO of DDB Worldwide. Lubar succeeds current Global CEO Marty O’Halloran who will continue as Chairman. In addition, Glen Lomas currently CEO, DDB EMEA, based in London, becomes Global President and Chief Operating Officer in partnership with Alex.
“We are pleased to announce these changes as DDB has reclaimed its title of being one of the top creative agencies in the world, including 2023 Cannes Network of the Year,” said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. “Marty’s dedication to DDB has made him an integral part of the network’s culture and operations, and we thank him for his strong leadership during the past four years as CEO. With extensive global leadership credentials within the industry, we are confident that Alex, supported by Glen, will continue to elevate the network and build upon its legacy of creative excellence.”
Lubar was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of DDB Worldwide last October 2022, following ten years at McCann. He held several regional leadership roles during the course of his time there including President, McCann North America, head of McCann’s Asia Pacific region, and CEO of McCann London.
Said Lubar about his new role, “Since its inception, DDB has unlocked the power of human emotion to make millions of different people change how they behave, feel, and transact with brands and businesses around the world. We believe that creativity, in all its modern forms, has the power to profoundly transform our clients’ businesses. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Bill Bernbach’s legacy into the future with such a talented global staff and leadership team who all share the same vision.”
Lomas has unparalleled international client experience at DDB having been CEO of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, DDB’s largest region and with the network since 1995. Based in London, he is responsible for the EMEA region and has built successful client teams across geographies while creating an environment where creativity and effectiveness flourish across the network.
Said Lomas about his appointment: “It has always been a privilege to work at DDB and it is a great honor to take on this role. DDB has always been where brilliant, unpretentious people turn up each day to apply their creativity to solving problems. The problems and solutions change, but that culture doesn't. I love what this network is capable of when it comes together, as demonstrated this year at Cannes, and Alex and I are here to ensure that spirit continues and the network keeps evolving to attract the most ambitious talent and clients."
O’Halloran has been a leader within the DDB network for close to four decades and took over the role of Global CEO in 2020. Under his leadership, DDB won 2023 Network of the Year at Cannes, Network of the Year for the past 3 years at D&AD, and Network of the Year at Effie US and Latina.
“It has been my honor to lead DDB over the past 4 years,” said O’Halloran. “The talent across our regions is incredible and together we’ve been able to produce work that has achieved transformative results for our clients and has been awarded as some of the best creativity in the world. As part of this orchestrated succession plan, there is no doubt in my mind Alex will continue to lead the DDB network to new heights. I look forward to working in a Chairman’s capacity with Alex and Glen as they partner in leading the way forward with their global leadership team.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Honasa Consumer appoints Nishchay Bahl as Senior Vice President For offline business
In his last role, Nishchay Bahl was the Chief Business Officer (Offline) for Good Glam group
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 5:31 PM | 2 min read
Honasa Consumer Limited, owner of brand Mamaearth, has appointed Nishchay Bahl as Senior Vice President – Offline Business for Honasa Consumer Ltd. In his new capacity, Nishchay will be responsible for driving growth and profitability and build a comprehensive offline network strategy for the brands, namely, Mamaearth, The Derma Co., Aqualogica and Bblunt.
An alumnus of the Indian School of Business, Hyderabad & St. Stephen’s College, Delhi, Nishchay comes with over [15] years of leadership experience managing cross functional teams in various [P&L roles in the FMCG domain across channels (GT, MT, eComm) with functional expertise in Sales, Key Account Management, Digital Marketing, Customer & Shopper Marketing and Brand Management across some of the leading CPG companies in India like Britannia & Reckitt. In his last role, Nishchay was the Chief Business Officer (Offline) for Good Glam group.
Commenting on this crucial onboarding, Varun Alagh, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO, Honasa Consumer Ltd. said, “Honasa Consumer has emerged as the fastest growing BPC with an omnichannel approach. Nishchay is joining us at a very exciting time. As we gear up to expand our offline offering and strengthen our presence, Nishchay, with his experience across established FMCG brands will be instrumental in realizing our vision to make Honasa brands accessible to consumers where they want to buy us. We welcome him to the team and are confident that under his leadership, the offline business will reach even greater heights and achieve bigger milestones.”
In accepting the position, Nishchay Bahl said, “I am extremely enthused to lead Honasa Consumers’ vision of building consumer brands driven by a purpose. Mamaearth, the flagship brand has established itself amongst the Indian consumer and the acceptance of the brand offline has been inspiring. I look forward to being part of the brands growth trajectory to many more milestones.”
Nishchay will be based out of the Gurgaon office.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Sreenivasa Reddy quits Microsoft, joins Google as Head of India Public Policy
Reddy, who was Microsoft’s Senior Director - Mixed Reality Engineering and Head of XR regulatory affairs, APAC & MEA, joins Google at a time when the tech major is facing antitrust challenges
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 4:25 PM | 2 min read
Former Microsoft executive Sreenivasa Reddy has joined Google as public policy head in India. Reddy updated his LinkedIn account on Wednesday to announce the news.
As per his profile, he joined Google in September, after serving MS for almost two years.
Reddy's appointment as the managing director of government affairs and public policy, in India comes at a time when the company is facing antitrust challenges in relation to Android and the Google Play Store.
Google's previous public policy head, Archana Gulati, resigned last year within five months. The post has been vacant ever since.
Reddy had earlier served as Apple's head of regulatory affairs in India. He later joined Microsoft as senior director of mixed reality engineering (device & tech) and the head of XR regulatory affairs, APAC & MEA.
Earlier, he worked at Ericsson as VP and Head of Government & Industry Relations; Sustainability & Corporate Responsibility.
He writes, "I am excited to join as the new Government Affairs and Public Policy leader for Google in India. I have long admired Google's commitment to innovation and its mission to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. And this has been so evident in its journey in India. Be it making access to the internet affordable and easier through Android or creating a vibrant creator ecosystem across the length and breadth of the country or the millions of people that have been trained with digital skills - all focused on supporting India's digital transformation and creating a sustainable and inclusive digital economy.”
“And India is at a critical juncture in its digital journey. With its young and growing population, and its rapid adoption of new technologies, India has huge potential to become a global leader in the digital economy. However, there are also challenges to be addressed, be it an equitable digital transformation or protecting the privacy and security of our users or leveraging the talent in the market to have India be at the forefront of tech innovation,” he noted further.
He stated, “I do believe that Google has a unique opportunity to play a role in addressing these challenges and helping India achieve its full digital potential. I am committed to working with the Indian government, the ecosystem of our partners, businesses, and civil society to develop policies and programs that promote innovation, economic growth, and social inclusion and build on the company's strong track record of partnering in India's growth."
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Himanshu Sharma is Director of Sales & Marketing at Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity
In his new role, Sharma will take on the broad agenda of driving business for the two hotels by developing sales strategies across various market segments
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 2:00 PM | 2 min read
Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity announces the appointment of Himanshu Sharma as the Director of Sales and Marketing. He will be heading the sales, marketing and brand communication mandate for the hotel and will take charge of driving commercial objectives as well as enhancing the brand positioning.
With over 21 years of experience in having strong analytical abilities to monitor market trends, performance metrics and competitive landscape, Himanshu has worked with leading players like JW Marriott Aerocity, Shangri-La New Delhi, Leela Ambience Gurugram, The Westin Gurugram & Westin Sohna and Le Meridien Gurugram in the hospitality domain.
In his new role, Himanshu will take on the broad agenda of driving business for the two hotels by developing sales strategies across various market segments, aimed towards optimizing the hotel revenue. He will be spearheading the sales and marketing team, charting business opportunities and will aim at meeting the hotel’s commercial objectives.
Speaking on the announcement, Himashu Sharma, the Director of Sales and Marketing says, “I am honored to be part of the distinguished team at Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity. Together, we will not only redefine hospitality standards but also craft experiences that resonate with our guests on a profound level. With a commitment to innovation, collaboration, and guest-centric strategies, we are poised to create a new era of excellence in the industry.
Himanshu’s outstanding experience in customer-facing hospitality is rich in sales, distribution, revenue management, and customer satisfaction. He has a strategic mindset with the ability to think creatively and adapt to a competitive market and passion for work along with his enterprising mindset will be invaluable for further success of Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity.
In leisure time, he likes to indulge himself in sports activities and gardening. During weekends, Himashu loves to stay at home and immerse himself in cooking.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Vigyeta Agrawal moves on from Jio Cinema
Agrawal was Head of Marketing for Jio Cinema’s entertainment division
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 7:30 PM | 1 min read
Vigyeta Agrawal, Head of Marketing for Jio Cinema’s entertainment division, has decided to move on, according to highly placed sources. Agrawal’s stint at Jio Cinema lasted close to five years, having joined the company in 2019.
Agrawal led marketing for the entire entertainment vertical and worked on JioCinema’s Women’s Premier League and Indian Premier league campaigns. She was also leading Consumer Insights.
Prior to joining Viacom18-owned Jio Cinema, Agrawal had a long innings at Amazon, leading platform marketing for their largest category-mobiles & accessories. In the past, she had worked with Fever FM and HT Media.
e4m reached out to Viacom18 for the official confirmation of the news, but is yet to get a response.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Flipkart: Amrendra Saxena elevated to Director-Customer Loyalty and Retention
He was earlier Associate Director-Customer Loyalty and Retention
By e4m Staff | Oct 3, 2023 7:04 PM | 1 min read
Flipkart has appointed Amrendra Saxena as Director-Customer Loyalty and Retention. According to an update on Saxena’s LinkedIn profile, he took the position in September 2023. Saxena was earlier Associate Director- Customer Loyalty and Retention.
Saxena has been associated with the company for more than eight years now, having joined the e-commerce platform as a Management Trainee in 2015.
Before this, he was with Rabobank and Infosys.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp