Brands know kids nowadays influence family decisions: Gaurav Banerjee, Disney Star
Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, shed light on Disney Star's ‘Let's Get Healthy’ initiative and the network's endeavours to promote healthy living
Disney Star's ‘Let's Get Healthy’ project, which promotes healthy living across its Disney channels, is centred on developing interesting narratives and programming to entertain consumers while also reinforcing the idea of living a healthy lifestyle. They have partnered with brands to create programmes such as Disney Delicious with IKEA, Delicious Minis, Let's Get Healthy with Gary, and many more.
As part of Healthy Living, the network has set nutritional rules to ensure that its brands promote healthful foods and beverages to children while also conducting responsible food marketing to adults. All food and beverage products advertised, sponsored, or promoted on Disney Channel, Hungama, Disney Junior, Super Hungama, and Disney International HD in India, as well as Disney-owned online destinations geared towards families and children, will be required to meet Disney's nutrition guidelines.
In a conversation with exchange4media, Gaurav Banerjee, Head- Content, Disney+ Hotstar & HSM Entertainment Network, shed more light on the initiative and the entertainment network's endeavours to promote healthy living.
What does healthy living mean for Disney Star?
In India, we launched this initiative under the umbrella of ‘Let’s Get Healthy’ in 2020, and through our kids-targeted destinations, we have been consistently working towards building this initiative across multiple touchpoints, hoping to inspire kids and families to embrace a healthy lifestyle. The health of kids is critically important, and we are pleased to be playing our part in encouraging smart eating and exercise. We have introduced initiatives across our platforms that showcase fun, easy ways to incorporate healthy living practices into the fabric of everyday life.
In addition to engaging initiatives that convey the message of Healthy Living, we have also taken the commitment further by only associating our kids’ brands and characters with a more nutritionally balanced range of foods through advertisements and sponsorships.
Why would an entertainment organization venture into the health space?
As a brand that engages our young fans through stories and characters, we are powerful influencers and are in a unique position to shape their thoughts and their world. It’s an immense responsibility and we take it very seriously. This presented us with an opportunity to step into a role that empowers kids and families to make healthier choices. We aim to nurture a generation that is more health-conscious about the decisions they make, and we believe that we can guide them down that path, starting from an early age.
We have identified – nutrition, hygiene and physical activity - as focal points that we want to emphasize. Over the past few years, we have advocated these through various iterations of Let’s Get Healthy in India – our successful on-ground initiative called Stay Fit with Mickey and Minnie, animated shorts with Jojo, cooking based shows like Delicious, Delicious Minis, Let’s Get Healthy with Gary and bit-sized quick paced formats like Healthy Hacks across our television and digital platforms.
Which has been your most successful Healthy Living campaign and why?
In India, we have been curating a wide array of initiatives to promote this initiative and take great pride in presenting the communication through a fun, narrative setting that doesn’t interfere with the viewer experience but effectively delivers the message. We embarked on this journey with Mickey and Minnie, launching this initiative with Star Fit with Mickey and Minnie which has also become one of our most successful campaigns, reaching out to 3 million kids in schools and generating 100+ Mn views across social media platforms. In the nutrition space, we observed fans wholeheartedly embracing Disney Delicious which has garnered about 10 million views on social media.
What are the various touchpoints that you have identified to communicate the message of Healthy Living?
Storytelling has always been at the heart of what we do, and we ensure that we weave in wholesome, entertaining and enriching messages within a fun, engaging narrative – whether it’s through on-ground or content initiatives spanning long-form or short-form content.
For India specifically, we believed the most effective approach for dissemination was through our strong network of kids’ channels – which today holds a leading position with a 30% network share* along with our social media platforms which have a reach extending to a fan base of 10 Mn+.
Since the nutritional guidelines were implemented in October 2021, what are the implications and industry sentiments like?
Globally, these efforts have garnered critical acclaim and recognition from parents, nutrition experts, federal regulators, and the advertising community worldwide. In India as well, the industry sentiments have been extremely positive, and we observe an increasing number of brands introducing healthier alternatives and joining us in our endeavour to promote a healthy lifestyle. In the past three years, we have collaborated with like-minded brands that were enthusiastic about collaborating with us as we embarked on this journey, and we are confident that this initiative will continue to gather momentum as we progress.
What kind of advertising impact have you seen after implementing these guidelines?
We have been working with a wide range of healthy products, as they benefit from an added boost and validation through advertising on our platforms. Also, our position as the leading network in the genre attracts brand categories beyond food and beverages that view us as a preferred brand to collaborate with and to connect with kids and families. Consumer Durables has been a consistent category along with FMCG, Health and Wellness, E-commerce, fashion and lifestyle and consumer electronics who continue to advertise with us.
Brands understand that the kids’ genre presents an opportunity not only to reach kids but also parents due to significant co-viewing. Moreover, they understand that kids nowadays exert an increasing influence on family decisions and are more discerning and knowledgeable in their choices – hence the advertising overall, hasn’t been as impacted.
Did some brands stop advertising with Disney Star after implementing these guidelines?
It’s interesting to note that while we couldn’t continue our association with certain brands’ there have been a lot of brands who have been in dialogue with us to see how they can modify their product composition to work with our guidelines.
What are your plans to amplify the initiative?
Let’s Get Healthy will remain a significant initiative, and this is only the beginning for us. During special occasions like National Nutrition Week, our endeavour is to combine the fun found in Disney’s stories and characters with the enriching message of adopting better and healthier lifestyle choices.
ABC reports gross income of Rs 350 lakh in FY2022-23
According to the annual report, revenue from operations increased by 1.21% to Rs 201 lakh
By Sonam Saini | Aug 31, 2023 8:47 AM | 1 min read
The Audit Bureau of Circulation (ABC) has reported gross income of Rs.349.55 lakh for FY 2022-23, which is a decrease of 4.79% compared to last year (FY2021-22) when it was Rs 367.13 lakh.
According to the 75th annual report released by the council recently, its revenue from operations increased by 1.21% for the year ended March 31, 2023 to Rs 201.09 lakh against Rs 198.68 lakh in the previous fiscal. Meanwhile, the council’s total expenditure declined by 16.14% to Rs 170.11 lakh from Rs 202.86 lakh in FY2022-21.
According to the report, for financial year 2022-2023, excess of income over expenditure was at Rs. 179.45 lakh recording an increase of 9.24% over Rs. 164.27 lakh in the previous fiscal.
The bureau also informed that during the fiscal 2022-2023, Prasanth Kumar was appointed as director with effect from September 15, 2022. It also informed that Praveen Someshwar, Dhruba Mukherjee, Vikram Sakhuja, and Shashank Srivastava, who will retire by rotation in terms of the provisions of Companies Act, 2013, are eligible for reappointment. However, H. N Cama, Debabrata Mukherjee and Shashidhar Sinha, who retire by rotation, have conveyed their decision not to seek re-appointment.
During the fiscal, the council carried out six monthly circulation audits of member publications for the audit periods January-June 2022 and July-December 2022. Thereafter, in March, the council decided to carry out annual circulation audits w.e.f. 1st January 2023 i.e. for the period January 2023 to December 2023.
Can MRUC find cost-effective ways to resume IRS?
Sources hint that in the next board meeting on Sept 26, MRUC’s technical committee is expected to come up with viable options for the revival of the IRS
By Naziya Alvi Rahman | Aug 30, 2023 9:15 AM | 4 min read
For the past three years, the familiar annual tradition of a front-page anchor story in nearly all prominent publications, which meticulously analysed readership numbers until uncovering their unique path to leadership, has been conspicuously absent.
While almost everything else has resumed normalcy post the pandemic, the Indian Readership Survey (IRS) continues to be suspended.
The print industry, therefore, has been running the show without the latest readership numbers.
The last survey was conducted in 2019 with a sample size of 3.27 lakh households across India with an urban sample size of 2,14,000 households and 1,13,000 households for rural.
But how long can it continue to run on this 4-year-old data? And how long will it take for the IRS to make a comeback?
Going by the latest buzz in the industry, amidst subtle resistance from a few players towards the resumption of the IRS, the MRUC board seems bullish in its efforts to revive the survey. The latest attempt was made this Monday when the board met to discuss possibilities of bringing it back and how.
If industry sources are to be believed, the biggest challenge in reviving the survey is to manage the required funds. As per an estimate, the IRS, the way it has been conducted traditionally needs a budget of Rs 25 crore to Rs 30 crore. The print industry has been under stress for the last few years due to the rise of digital news, an increase in newsprint prices (which has now finally stabilized) and a significant drop in subscription numbers during the pandemic. The players are hence in no mood to spend on conducting the survey - at least not a significant amount.
So, the option before the board now is to explore alternate “cost-effective” ways to conduct the survey. For instance, one way could be to conduct a part of it online. But even that is being opposed by the ‘purist’ lobby, which wants the survey to be conducted as per the old, tried and trusted methodology.
Sources have hinted that in the next board meeting on September 26, the MRUC technical committee is expected to come up with viable options that are acceptable to all parties, leading to the possible revival of the IRS.
Pointing out the other challenge, a senior executive said, “The process of the survey is so long and detailed that even if MRUC finds a solution in the next month or so, the survey will not be ready before the next year. This means, in all, there will be four years without a measurement.”
Is this delay deliberate?
Talking on the condition of anonymity, another senior executive hinted that the delays are deliberate as the print industry fears a measurement may go against it.
“The prevailing notion suggests that publishers might be deliberately evading participation in the survey due to concerns about a potential downward trend in print readership. This apprehension stems from the broader shifts in media consumption patterns that have been witnessed in the recent years,” he added.
The rise of digital media platforms and the widespread accessibility of online content have undoubtedly influenced how people consume information and news.
The 2019 survey, which is pre-Covid, had indicated a drop in print readership numbers. This gap is expected to have widened significantly post the pandemic.
“Participating in a readership survey, especially after a hiatus caused by the pandemic, could entail revealing statistics that reflect a decline in print readership figures. This, in turn, could fuel concerns about the long-term viability of print publications in an era dominated by digital channels. Publishers might fear that such data could be used against them in negotiations with advertisers, potentially affecting their ability to secure advertising revenue,” the senior executive further said.
Meanwhile, there are other stakeholders who believe that measurement is important and it is only when they will have these numbers that they will be in a better position to negotiate. “Due to the lack of available statistical data, the print industry has found itself at a disadvantage when it comes to engaging in negotiations with advertisers. Without the essential numerical insights provided by readership surveys and other metrics, the industry has been grappling with a significant informational gap,” claimed a publisher.
Advertisers on the other hand are pushing for data. “In normal circumstances, advertisers rely heavily on data such as readership numbers, audience demographics, and engagement metrics to make informed decisions about where to allocate their advertising budgets,” shared an advertiser.
All eyes are now on MRUC’s tech committee to see how they will resolve the IRS issue, and pave way for the survey’s revival.
Dainik Jagran receives flak for 'fake news'
The news was labelled ‘fake’ by PiB Fact Check’s Twitter page
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 11:35 AM | 1 min read
Dainik Jagran has come under criticism for a front-page article titled ‘Bharat ne Pakistan par fir ki surgical strike’ in their Tuesday edition. The news report, reported by Gagan Kohli, later turned out to be fake.
The news was labelled as ‘fake’ by PiB Fact Check’s Twitter page.
.@JagranNews द्वारा दावा किया गया है कि भारत ने पाकिस्तान पर फिर से सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की#PIBFactCheck— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) August 22, 2023
✔️यह दावा गलत है।
✔️21 अगस्त को जनरल एरिया हमीरपुर में घुसपैठ की कोशिश को सेना द्वारा नाकाम किया गया था जिसका विवरण @prodefencejammu ने मीडिया के साथ साझा किया था। pic.twitter.com/CDG4I6TzpQ
The news report received a lot of criticism from netizens.
“The Indian Army has DENIED the story. Question here is how did Dainik Jagran publish a totally FICTITIOUS news item!! Shocking!”, a media person tweeted.
Dainik Jagran, one of the largest circulated Hindi dailies, has put out a story of “another surgical strike” on Pakistan by Indian Army.— Prashant Kumar (@scribe_prashant) August 22, 2023
The Indian Army has DENIED the story.
Question here is how did Dainik Jagran publish a totally FICTITIOUS news item!! Shocking! pic.twitter.com/IFIdcM9gr0
Another user tweeted, “Today morning Dainik Jagran published a fake news regarding a Surgical Strike. Lets see what next???”
https://x.com/dharam45351/
https://x.com/joshiji_/status/
Good News: Fall in newsprint price raises print industry's hopes of better profits
Industry players say the reduction in newsprint cost to $600 will provide a favourable position and enhance their financial outlook, but the benefits will be seen only by next quarter
By Aditi Gupta | Aug 22, 2023 8:40 AM | 4 min read
With newsprint costs softening drastically from around $760 to $670 per metric tonne in the last four months, the print sector is hopeful to see a good profit jump in the coming quarters.
The print industry feels that this reduction in cost will provide a favourable position and enhance their financial outlook for the future. Speaking to exchange4media, Matrubhumi Group’s Managing Director Shreyams Kumar said that the price has come to around $575-$600 per metric tonne and it might come down further but the benefit in profit will be seen only by next quarter.
He also said that India is not manufacturing enough newsprint for the market.
“Mills are reducing their capacity and shutting down machines. Logistics are not fully supportive. As per the current market scenario, there is some improvement in the profit but not a big one. If prices further go down, it will immensely help. The prices had reached an unrealistic peak of over $1000 last fiscal. It will take one more quarter to get the full benefit of the price drop,” Kumar said.
The price of newsprint touched an all-time high of $1000/tonne during the last financial year. It came down by nearly 30% by the end of Q4 FY 2022-23. Industry experts say reduced global demand for the paper has led to the reduction in price.
According to the Q1 FY24 Earnings Call of Dainik Bhaskar (DB) Group, the average cost of newsprint has dropped from the previous high of Rs 63,500 ($764) per metric ton in Q2 FY 2023 to around Rs 56,600 ($674) per metric ton in Q1 FY 2024. DB Group also reported that its total revenue grew by 15% Y-o-Y to Rs 5,736 million as against Rs 4,994 million in Q1 FY 2023 and EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) grew by 84% Y-o-Y to Rs 1,359 million versus Rs 738 million in Q1 FY 2023 on account of “impressive revenue growth as well as continued cost control, including softening of newsprint prices.” It said that due to the drop in paper prices, the EBITDA margin expanded by an impressive 900 basis points to 24% in Q1 FY24 from 15% in Q1 FY23. PAT (profit after tax) for the quarter grew by 154% to INR Rs 788 million versus INR Rs 310 million in Q1 FY 2023.
According to Amit Chopra, Joint MD of Punjab Kesari, which consumes about 30-32000 tonnes of newsprint every year, the cost of newsprint is currently under $600 per metric tonne but the revenues are only decent as of now as other costs like manpower have gone up.
“Profits will improve slightly with the cost of newsprint coming down but dollar price has also gone up. Also, compared to the last quarter, there is not much difference when it comes to revenue and profit. In the coming quarters, we hope the price goes down even more so that we see better numbers. We have to wait and watch,” Chopra said.
In its Q1 FY24 earnings call, HT Media’s Group CFO Piyush Gupta said the pulp prices and newsprint prices have been coming down for 3-4 months and profit margin will start expanding now.
“The pulp prices and the newsprint prices have been coming down for 3-4 months and we don't go very long in a commodity cycle which is coming down. We don't stock very long inventory, but you know, our inventory prices will, in production, start coming down now, so you will see the margin expanding from here on, and we are not sitting on a very long inventory pile as well,” Gupta said.
Jagran Prakashan Ltd also said that it expects improved revenues particularly in H2 benefitting from lower inflation, increased government spend and “improved profits due to increased revenues coupled with newsprint cost savings due to moderation in prices which is not yet fully reflected in operating results.”
The media houses maintained that the full benefit of reduced newsprint prices is yet to be reflected in margins.
According to industry experts, in the last four-five years, the cost of newsprint has gone up by nearly 90%. The top price for newsprint for 2022 was $1000/tonne, up from $450/tonne in Jan-March 2021.
Pulitzer winner Diana Marcum no more
Marcum was an acclaimed reporter with Los Angeles Times
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 1:18 PM | 1 min read
Los Angeles Times's Diana Marcum has passed away. She was 60.
A 2018 Nieman Fellow, Marcum was known for her portraits of individuals and profiling of places.
She won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for feature writing for “Scenes from California’s Dust Bowl” that dealt with farmers, field-workers and Californians in the state’s Central Valley.
Virat Kohli calls out ToI over 'fake news'
The cricketer called out a news report that said he and his wife Anushka Sharma invested Rs 19.24 crore for an eight-acre area of land in Alibuag to build a farmhouse
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 16, 2023 8:38 AM | 2 min read
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli recently called out a Times of India report, which said that he and his wife Anushka Sharma invested Rs 19.24 crore for an eight-acre land in Alibaug to build a farmhouse. Kolhi termed the news "fake" in his Instagram address to the publication.
Sharing a screenshot of the news on Instagram, Kohli wrote, “Bachpan se jo akhbar Padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab.”
Users also expressed over social media their concern for the Times Of India's authenticity for news in the past.
Earlier as well, the cricketer had raised a concern over a fake news making rounds about his social media earnings by saying, 'While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true."
While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true. ?— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 12, 2023
.Virat Kohli ji ne pehle mufa jhons ko pela, ab TOI ko lapet rahe ? pic.twitter.com/4v4xue5Iku
— Dennis?️ (@DenissForRiyal) August 15, 2023
Virat Kohli to TOI and other fake news peddlers pic.twitter.com/lG9KmdOlfU— ? (@Alreadysad__) August 15, 2023
Vineet Jain meets President Smt Draupadi Murmu, hands over copy of latest Femina issue
The edition features Hon’ble President on the cover as a manifestation of women empowerment
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 14, 2023 6:16 PM | 1 min read
Vineet Jain, Managing Director of Times Group, called on Hon’ble President Smt Draupadi Murmu to hand over the first copy of the latest Edition of Femina. The edition features Hon’ble President on the cover as a manifestation of women empowerment.
Her remarkable journey is one of unwavering courage, determination, overcoming adversities, and shattering conventions, marked by a series of groundbreaking achievements.
Originating from Uparbeda in Odisha, the 15th President of India is a trailblazer: the first young woman from her village to pursue higher education in Bhubaneshwar, the maiden from her community to delve into politics, and the inaugural woman to occupy the Governor's role in Jharkhand. President Murmu's steadfast commitment to education and her tireless dedication as a teacher spotlight her profound mission to uplift the youth and the nation. Today, she occupies the highest echelons of power in the nation.
