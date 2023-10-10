Disney Star's Ashish Pandey to lead programming at Cineline India's Movie Max
Pandey was associated with Disney Star for 15 years
Ashish Pandey, former Disney Star, Director of Distribution (Studio Business), will take on the role of Head of Programming at Cineline India Ltd's Movie Max.
As head of programming at Movie Max, Pandey will bring his extensive industry knowledge to shape the programming and content strategy for Cineline India Ltd's growing portfolio.
His vision and leadership are expected to drive innovation and elevate the entertainment offerings for audiences across the country.
During his tenure at Disney Star, Pandey made significant contributions to the distribution of numerous films, both in Hollywood and Bollywood.
Madison Media appoints global digital expert Rob Norman as Advisor
Norman will offer advisory services to Madison’s top clients, and introduce the agency to new tools, concepts and workflows
By e4m Staff | Oct 9, 2023 10:16 AM | 2 min read
Madison Media has appointed Rob Norman as an Advisor to accelerate digital Transformation at key clients.
Rob has a wealth of experience in the Digital space - having been Global head of Digital at GroupM. He has also been CEO of GroupM, North America. Currently, he is an independent Board member at Piano, MiQ, Simpli.fi, Nova and Hunch and is an advisor to a few other digital first companies.
Rob Norman will offer advisory services to Madison’s top clients, and introduce the agency to new tools, concepts and workflows.
Madison Media, India's largest homegrown independent media agency, has recently been ranked as the World’s 4th largest independent media agency by RECMA. Madison Media has also topped RECMA's qualitative ranking chart and has done so for last 4 consecutive years with a Dominant Score. Madison Media ranks No. 1 in Vitality (based on Comp pitches – new biz wins vs losses and Momentum – awards, agency seniors, industry share)
Madison World’s Chairman, Sam Balsara, says, "We are delighted to have Rob join us as a strategic advisor in the digital transformation space and am sure he will add a lot of value to our teams and our clients. The Advertising world has turned Digital. India with a Digital share of Adex at 40% tracks a little behind the Global average of 55% and we hope with Rob’s help to offer world beating thought leadership to our Clients."
Says Vikram Sakhuja, Partner and Group CEO, Madison Media & OOH, "I have had the privilege of working with Rob for many years and his insights, clarity of thought and approach to Clients’ businesses has been inspiring. I’m thrilled to be able to partner with him again in helping build the business of Madison’s Clients."
Rob Norman says, “I have known Sam, Vikram and Madison for many years. I am a great admirer of the business and its leadership. Independent, entrepreneurial organizations are well placed to innovate with speed and agility. I am excited to spend more time in India, it’s a country I love and a country rich in opportunity.”
Madison Media is a part of Madison World, India’s largest homegrown communication agency group established in 1988, that handles media planning and buying for clients like Godrej, Marico, Asian Paints, Titan, Blue Star, TVS, Raymond, CEAT, Pidilite, Bajaj Electricals, McDonald’s, Lodha, Shaadi.com and many others. Madison World through its 11 Units served last year, as many as 500 Advertisers.
Ashish Pandey moves on from Disney Star after 15 years
Pandey was the Director of Distribution, Film Studios
By Sonam Saini | Oct 7, 2023 5:21 PM | 1 min read
Rochelle Pinto is Head of Editorial Content for Vogue India
Pinto joins Vogue from Tweak India, where she was the Founding Editor of the digital company
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 4:47 PM | 2 min read
Condé Nast today named Rochelle Pinto as Head of Editorial Content for Vogue India. In this role, she will be responsible for overseeing the vision and content across all platforms for the brand in India. Pinto joins Vogue from Tweak India, where she was the Founding Editor of the digital company launched by Twinkle Khanna. She will begin her new role on October 23rd and will be based in Mumbai.
From Anna Wintour, Chief Content Officer and Global Editorial Director, Vogue: "Rochelle is such a talented writer and editor and she knows how fashion and culture intersect in India as well as anyone. She's a digital thinker through and through, who brings tremendous energy to her work, and is lots of fun to be around too! She’s a great leader, and the natural choice for this role.
From Leslie Sun, APAC Editorial Director, Vogue: “Rochelle has a tremendous amount of experience working across platforms. She’s also a passionate editor with a comprehensive knowledge of the Indian market. I’m excited to work with her and look forward to seeing her grow the title and reach new audiences."
From Rochelle Pinto: "When I first walked into the Vogue office over a decade ago, I was amazed by the creative energy, spirit of collaboration, and the pursuit of excellence that dominated its culture. Those were lessons I carried with me into every new role, and I'm humbled by the opportunity to return to where it all began as Head Of Editorial Content. Through Vogue India, I hope to champion new talent, reflect the zeitgeist and celebrate the spirit of this uniquely diverse country. This is a chance to build an impactful and inclusive media brand across platforms, the kind I would have loved to see when I was growing up. It's a responsibility I do not take lightly."
Wavemaker India appoints Sairam Ranganathan as Chief Digital Officer
Ranganathan has been an integral part of GroupM India since 2004
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 2:05 PM | 3 min read
Wavemaker India today announced the appointment of Sairam Ranganathan as Chief Digital Officer. In his new role, Sairam or Sai as he is fondly called, will strengthen digital capabilities and lead the newly formed team Wavemaker NorthStar. In his new role, Sai will continue to report into Vishal Jacob (Chief Transformation Officer at Wavemaker India).
As the head of Wavemaker NorthStar, Sai will work with clients to drive business outcomes. Team Wavemaker NorthStar will bring in the right experts across platforms, commerce, analytics & tech to orchestrate data-led solutions that yield business results. In addition he will also be responsible for accelerating growth in digital services, integrate and align the digital initiatives across business units for clients.
Sai has been an integral part of GroupM India since 2004. He has worked across multiple categories which include Telecom, FMCG, Consumer durables, Ecommerce, Retail, Lifestyle, Jewellery, Tourism, Technology, BFSI, Media & Entertainment. In the last few years, Sai has played a national role working with multiple teams to build and strengthen digital capabilities for Wavemaker.
Commenting on Sai’s elevation, Ajay Gupte, CEO – South Asia said, “At Wavemaker we are constantly evolving and adapting to help our clients grow by enabling better business solutions, build robust data-led experiences and positively provoke growth for them and for us. Sai brings in wealth of expertise and knowledge to deliver innovative customer initiatives across business domains, with a perfect balance of people management skills. I am confident that Sai is best placed to drive the digital-first agenda for us and our partners”.
“At Wavemaker our emphasis has always been to push the boundaries on our capabilities and provide our clients with an unmatched advantage through our services. In his new role Sai will consolidate and grow capabilities on digital media and lead a team called Wavemaker NorthStar that will help clients deliver business outcomes through data driven solutions. Given Sai's passion, resilience, and commitment there could be no better person to lead this team and take our solutions to the next level”, expressed Vishal Jacob, Chief Transformation Officer at Wavemaker India.
A big Star Wars fan, Sai has also co-authored two books on digital marketing in India – The Curious Digital Marketer and The Curious Digital Marketer 2.0.
Talking about his new role, Sairam Ranganathan shared, “My journey at GroupM has been incredibly thrilling and enriching. In these last 20 years I have grown significantly in my professional as well as personal life. I am grateful to Wavemaker for this exciting opportunity and I look forward to leading Wavemaker NorthStar as I start a new chapter in my growth journey to make Wavemaker an even more desirable partner for our clients.”
Atul Sinha elevated to COO of CaratLane
Sinha has been with CaratLane since June 2015
By e4m Staff | Oct 6, 2023 12:42 PM | 1 min read
CaratLane, a Tanishq partnership, has named Atul Sinha as the Chief Operating Ofﬁcer (COO).
Sinha has been with CaratLane since June 2015 after commencing his career at Hindustan Unilever Limited.
Adding to this Mr Avnish Anand, CEO said “As an experienced Sales and Marketing leader, he’s been integral to CaratLane’s leadership. He’s played a crucial role in the company's growth and expansion over the past 8+ years, contributing to the transformation from 5 stores to an impressive 245 stores and a revenue increase from 140 Crores to 2100 Crores. I extend my heartfelt wishes for his success and all the best as he embarks on his new role.”
Sinha will assume responsibility for the P&L operations of CaratLane India, focusing on driving growth and efﬁciency.
Janhavi Vyas named Head-Marketing, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery
She has been with the network for nearly 6 years
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 7:10 PM | 1 min read
Janhavi Vyas has been elevated as Head of Marketing, South Asia at Warner Bros. Discovery.
She has been with the network for nearly 6 years.
Prior to this, she was Associate Director Marketing Communications for two years.
Before Discovery, she was with Sony TV and earlier with Zee Network.
Alex Lubar elevated to Global CEO of DDB Worldwide
Glen Lomas becomes Global President and Chief Operating Officer
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 12:25 PM | 3 min read
Omnicom Chairman and CEO John Wren today announced the elevation of Alex Lubar as Global CEO of DDB Worldwide. Lubar succeeds current Global CEO Marty O’Halloran who will continue as Chairman. In addition, Glen Lomas currently CEO, DDB EMEA, based in London, becomes Global President and Chief Operating Officer in partnership with Alex.
“We are pleased to announce these changes as DDB has reclaimed its title of being one of the top creative agencies in the world, including 2023 Cannes Network of the Year,” said John Wren, Chairman and CEO, Omnicom. “Marty’s dedication to DDB has made him an integral part of the network’s culture and operations, and we thank him for his strong leadership during the past four years as CEO. With extensive global leadership credentials within the industry, we are confident that Alex, supported by Glen, will continue to elevate the network and build upon its legacy of creative excellence.”
Lubar was appointed President and Chief Operating Officer of DDB Worldwide last October 2022, following ten years at McCann. He held several regional leadership roles during the course of his time there including President, McCann North America, head of McCann’s Asia Pacific region, and CEO of McCann London.
Said Lubar about his new role, “Since its inception, DDB has unlocked the power of human emotion to make millions of different people change how they behave, feel, and transact with brands and businesses around the world. We believe that creativity, in all its modern forms, has the power to profoundly transform our clients’ businesses. I am honored to have the opportunity to lead Bill Bernbach’s legacy into the future with such a talented global staff and leadership team who all share the same vision.”
Lomas has unparalleled international client experience at DDB having been CEO of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, DDB’s largest region and with the network since 1995. Based in London, he is responsible for the EMEA region and has built successful client teams across geographies while creating an environment where creativity and effectiveness flourish across the network.
Said Lomas about his appointment: “It has always been a privilege to work at DDB and it is a great honor to take on this role. DDB has always been where brilliant, unpretentious people turn up each day to apply their creativity to solving problems. The problems and solutions change, but that culture doesn't. I love what this network is capable of when it comes together, as demonstrated this year at Cannes, and Alex and I are here to ensure that spirit continues and the network keeps evolving to attract the most ambitious talent and clients."
O’Halloran has been a leader within the DDB network for close to four decades and took over the role of Global CEO in 2020. Under his leadership, DDB won 2023 Network of the Year at Cannes, Network of the Year for the past 3 years at D&AD, and Network of the Year at Effie US and Latina.
“It has been my honor to lead DDB over the past 4 years,” said O’Halloran. “The talent across our regions is incredible and together we’ve been able to produce work that has achieved transformative results for our clients and has been awarded as some of the best creativity in the world. As part of this orchestrated succession plan, there is no doubt in my mind Alex will continue to lead the DDB network to new heights. I look forward to working in a Chairman’s capacity with Alex and Glen as they partner in leading the way forward with their global leadership team.”
