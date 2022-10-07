News18 Network's market share in HSM stood at 15.4% in BARC Week 36-39

News18 said it has been heavily investing in technology and editorial resources to ensure that its content and presentation remain uniquely curated for the audience

News18 Network's market share across all key Hindi-speaking states has seen growth. In the HSM, News18 Network has a 15.4% market share, as per the BARC data (Wk. 36 - 39’22, 24 hrs, TG: 15+, HSM).

News18 Bihar Jharkhand has achieved a market share of 97.7% in BARC week 39 for 15+ TG while News18 UP & Uttarakhand has garnered a market share of 28.6%.

News18 Rajasthan has seen its market share increase to 57.9%. Similarly, News18 Punjab/Haryana has a market share of 32.1%. Launched almost 45 days ago, News18 JKLH too has grabbed a market share of 39.2%.

Commenting on the viewership data, Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO - Hindi News at Network18 said, “News18 India has been the number one national Hindi news channel for several months now. Now, News18 regional channels have claimed leadership across all key Hindi-speaking states. It’s a message of great trust that our viewers have placed in us.”

Hindi news channel News18 India has a 15.8% market share. In the 9 -10 PM prime time band, News18 India’s Kishore Ajwani has a 17.9% share. CNN-News18, the English news channel, has secured a market share of 31.6%.

News18 said it has been heavily investing in technology and editorial resources to ensure that its content and presentation remain uniquely curated for the audience. News18's digital brands have been gaining traction with their views increasing steadily across YouTube and other social media platforms.

