News Nation Network ropes in Anita Khanna as SVP & Network Sales Head West

News Nation Network ropes in Anita Khanna as Sr. Vice President & Network Sales Head West. In her capacity, she will be responsible for the performance of all revenue-generating avenues, drive growth through strategic decisions, partner with key stakeholders and steer revenue acceleration through their leadership

Prior to this, Anita Khanna was Vice President Sales for TV Today Network, she was an integral part of the original team to see through the launch of Aaj Tak. She grew the market in west from scratch to its success. Anita is a well-known media professional with over two decades of experience and a unique relationship-driven personal approach with Clients, Advertising agencies and with her Team.

On her role Anita added “It gives me great pleasure to join the enthusiastic and aggressive team of News Nation Network. The brand is already well established, and I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to achieve long-term goals”.

Bhuwan Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, News Nation Network, said “Inclusion of Anita will further strengthen the National team as well as the growth of our west region. We are immensely hopeful that Anita would bring huge value to the organization with her leadership and interpersonal skills. We look forward to drive growth of all the brand with each passing day in her role”

Vivek Makkar, Executive Vice President, National Head Sales added, joining of Anita will give a strong boost to the revenue potential of the network. I’m confident that as a seasoned professional Anita will scale new heights”

The network currently broadcasts a national Hindi news channel “News Nation”, three regional channels “News State UK/UP”, “News State MP/CG” “News State Bihar/Jharkhand and has a strong digital presence. The network is all set to enter various states with its regional news offerings in a couple of months.

