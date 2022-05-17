News Nation Network launches new show ‘Guru Dev’

Based on astrological predictions of the day, the 40-min show will be hosted by astrologist and spiritual Guru Pawan Sinha

News Nation Network has launched a new show titled ‘Guru Dev’ focussing on astrological predictions of the day. It’s a forty mins show hosted by renowned astrologist and spiritual Guru Pawan Sinha. Belonging to the sect of Rishikul tradition, Sinha has hosted more than 5000 episodes of astrology shows with various news channels.

The show is based on the theme of precise predictions and easy remedies with a tinge of ancient Indian wisdom and spirituality. It starts at 7:50 am and continues till 8:30 am without any break in between. The key differentiator of the show is audience participation wherein viewers can seek advice on their problems from “Guru Dev”.

Commenting on the launch of the show, Manoj Gairola – Director & Editor-in-Chief, News Nation Network said “we are aware that one cannot change anyone’s fortunes, but a scientific approach to understand the pattern of astronomical alignments and offer amicable solutions as per the ancient scriptures is what the show strives for. The viewers will be immensely benefitted by the advice offered by “Guru Dev”. The Viewers can get away with their problems and miseries by following the solutions offered by Dr. Sinha and plan accordingly.”

The show encompasses core fundamentals of ancient Indian astrology coupled with modern scientific methods. The tone, parlance and overall ambience of the show is aimed at engaging the viewers in the arena of science of astrology and not to promote any kind of superstition.

