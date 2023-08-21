Senior news anchor Rohit Ranjan joins News Nation
He has earlier hosted the prime-time show 'DNA' on Zee News
After recently bidding farewell to Zee Media, senior news anchor Rohit Ranjan has now started his new journey with 'News Nation'.
It must be mentioned that Ranjan used to host the prime-time show 'DNA' on 'Zee News'. Recently, the channel roped in actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat to host the show.
In the past, he has worked with channels like Zee News, Zee Hindustan, News World India and 'P7'.
Sajesh Raghavan moves on from Hindu Business Line
He was associated with the publication for about nine years
By Chehneet Kaur | Aug 21, 2023 3:08 PM | 1 min read
Sajesh Raghavan has quit The Hindu Group, after serving for almost nine years in several roles.
Raghavan has been Business Head of The Hindu Business Line, the Hindu Group’s financial daily. He was Head of the Financial services vertical which grew phenomenally under his leadership. He was also responsible for driving all agency alliances and partnership nationally. In addition, he was overseeing revenue responsibility for WEST region after the departure of the head of west.
Sajesh has worked with brands like TEN Sports and American Express in his previous stints.
Sajesh's next move is not yet known.
Shirish Agarwal moves out of Panasonic Life Solutions India
Agarwal was heading marketing communications & brand for four years
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 2:58 PM | 1 min read
Shirish Agarwal has stepped down as Head - Marketing Communications & Brand of Panasonic Life Solutions India.
Agarwal was with the company for four years.
Prior to Panasonic, he was with Hewlett-Packard India and Times Internet.
His expertise lies in brand, media and communication strategy.
Varun Dhir gets new role at OMG India
Dhir has been appointed as General Manager - Investments
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 1:43 PM | 1 min read
Omnicom Media Group India has appointed Varun Dhir as its General Manager - Investments. Dhir announced the development through a LinkedIn post.
The media professional who has considerable experience in media planning and buying, client servicing and out-of-home was previously the Business Director.
He joined OMG India in 2017 as a Media Director.
Prior to OMG India, Dhir worked for Dish TV, Maxus and OgilvyAction.
Shobori Ganguly appointed as editor-in-chief of The Pioneer
Ganguly has been associated with the paper for more than two decades
By Ruhail Amin | Aug 21, 2023 12:06 PM | 1 min read
Shobori Ganguly has been appointed as editor-in-chief of The Pioneer.
She will also be the printer and publisher of both Hindi and English editions of the paper.
Ganguly has been associated with the paper for more than two decades and served the paper in different capacities including the CEO and the Director.
The vacancy of the printer and publisher had arisen after the recent death of Narender Kumar. Ganguly who is the widow of late Dr Chandan Mitra has also served as editor external affairs for the paper.
The post of Editor in Chief has been lying vacant since the demise of Dr Mitra in September 2021.
Pioneer has 11 English and four Hindi editions. It also has a website dailypioneer.com. The paper is said to be in huge losses and has also lost its DAVP empanelment.
Moneycontrol’s Ravi Krishnan to join Mint
Krishnan has been associated with Mint for more than 11 years in the past as well from 2006 to 2018
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 21, 2023 11:28 AM | 1 min read
The Deputy Executive Editor of Moneycontrol, Ravi Krishnan, will be joining Mint.
Krishnan has been associated with Moneycontrol for more than five years and oversaw the opinion section actively. He was also a part of the startup team that launched Pro.
He was associated with Mint earlier too for more than 11 years handling various responsibilities including newsroom coverage from Mumbai.
In the past, Krishnan has also worked with Financial Express and The Economic Times.
Sruthijith KK steps down as Mint Editor-in-Chief
He is likely to join Economic Times as Executive Editor, sources said
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 19, 2023 8:12 AM | 1 min read
Mint Editor-in-Chief Sruthijith KK has resigned. He announced the news in a letter to his team on Friday evening.
“My last day at work will likely be late September,” Sruthijith’s letter read. e4m has a copy of the letter.
“Sruthijith is likely to join Economic Times as Executive Editor,” highly placed sources told e4m.
Asked about his resignation and the next move, Sruthijith told e4m, “I have indeed stepped down as EiC of Mint after what has been a rewarding stint of about three years, as I informed my colleagues yesterday. I have no comments on what’s next for me.”
A seasoned business journalist, Sruthijith joined Mint in November 2020, his second stint at the business newspaper. He was part of Mint’s founding team when the paper was launched in 2007.
He started his career with DNA and was part of the launch team there as well.
Sruthijith was also at the helm of leading national and international publications like ET Magazine and the India editions of HuffPost and Quartz. He has also worked at Apple Inc as India App's Store Editor.
Rasesh Upadhyay joins Viacom18 as Strategy Head
Prior to joining Viacom18, Upadhyay was with Star India for over 12 years as VP, planning & treasury
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 18, 2023 5:38 PM | 1 min read
Rasesh Upadhyay has joined Viacom18 as Strategy Head. He will be part of the leadership team and report into Kevin Vaz, CEO Broadcast Entertainment, Viacom18. The news has been shared with e4m by a source close to the development.
Prior to joining Viacom18, Upadhyay was with Star India for over 12 years as VP, planning & treasury. His roles and responsibilities included financial planning and budgeting for Star India business, evaluation of deals, vendors and management reporting.
In the past, he has also worked with Etisalat DB Telecom and Bharti Airtel.
