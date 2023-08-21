Senior news anchor Rohit Ranjan joins News Nation

He has earlier hosted the prime-time show 'DNA' on Zee News

After recently bidding farewell to Zee Media, senior news anchor Rohit Ranjan has now started his new journey with 'News Nation'.

It must be mentioned that Ranjan used to host the prime-time show 'DNA' on 'Zee News'. Recently, the channel roped in actor Sourabh Raaj Jain, known for his act as Lord Krishna in Mahabharat to host the show.

In the past, he has worked with channels like Zee News, Zee Hindustan, News World India and 'P7'.

