Bhuwan Bhatt joins News Nation Network as Chief Business Officer

News Nation Network Pvt Ltd has roped in Bhuwan Bhatt as its Chief Business Officer for all its network channels. In his new role, Bhatt will be responsible for the performance of all revenue-generating avenues, drive growth through strategic decisions, partner with key stakeholders and steer revenue acceleration through his leadership.

Bhatt has more than two decades of experience at senior positions in the media sector with leading broadcasting conglomerates, viz. TV Today, Times group, Star TV, and NDTV. He has proven track record of bringing great results in revenue optimization by leveraging strategic potential of existing assets.

Speaking of joining the team, Bhuwan Bhatt, Chief Business Officer, News Nation Network, said “It gives me great pleasure to join the enthusiastic and aggressive team of News Nation Network. The brand is already well established, and I look forward to collaborating with all stakeholders to achieve long-term goals.”

Sanjay Kulshreshtha, Managing Director, News Nation Network, said “We have immense faith in the capabilities that Bhuwan brings to the table. We look forward to driving growth of the brand with each passing day under Bhuwan’s leadership.”

Manoj Gairola, Director & Editor in Chief - News Nation Network, said “as we embark on the next phase of growth for the network, joining of Bhuwan will give a strong boost to the revenue potential of the network. I’m confident that as a seasoned professional Bhuwan will scale new heights”

The network currently broadcasts a national Hindi news channel “News Nation”, two regional channels “News State UP/UK” and “News State MP/CG” and has a strong digital presence. The network is all set to enter various states with its regional news offerings in a couple of months.

