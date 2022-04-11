News Nation starts on-ground activity in UP to increase brand engagement

News network News Nation has started its on-ground activity in the state of Uttar Pradesh to increase brand engagement and to reach out to smaller towns and hinterlands. The on-ground activity, which will be executed across key locations covering all UP in the next 30 days, will also touch upon various big cities in the state. It aims to reach out to the masses of Urban and Rural areas of the state. To further strengthen this activity, it has been given an on-air hook for viewers to participate in the on-air contest and win exciting prizes daily and there is weekly bumper prize as well.

Sanjay Kulshrestha – Managing Director, News Nation Network, said, “This is our first on-ground activity since the pandemic struck and we are quite excited about it. Uttar Pradesh is one of the critical markets in terms of business potential and viewership. News Nation is well recognized and respected in the state. However, we felt that there is still ample opportunity to further increase our penetration in the state especially in deeper pockets of Tier 3 & 4 towns and upcoming hamlets, hence this on ground activity has started”.

Manoj Gairola - Director & Editor - in - Chief, News Nation Network, “This activity will be executed with 360-degree approach. It will be well supported by various departments like distribution, Editorial, Sales, Strategy & Marketing. We are hopeful that this initiative will bring the brand closer to the viewers. Our viewers will observe several such actives in different states shortly”.

