mPokket appoints Vikram Singh as Head of Product

mPokket, an instant loan app providing loans to college students and young working professionals, has appointed Vikram Singh as their new Head of Product.

“Singh will lead mPokket’s product team and develop the product strategy and roadmap that applies creativity, utilizes advanced technologies and aligns with the company’s strategic goals. An accomplished product manager having built mobile, online web and app products for both Indian and global customers, he will be managing a team of product managers and UX designers to build new products and scale existing ones at mPokket,” the company said.

He comes with 12 years of experience at leading organisations such as Myntra, Axtria and Samsung. Before joining mPokket, Singh was working with Myntra as an Associate Director, where he built and launched popular products such as Myntra Credit and Personalised Checkout. He drove the adoption of online payment transactions with multiple integrations with payment gateways and launch of card-less EMIs and Flipkart PayLater on Myntra. As Singh begins this new journey, he is looking forward to helping millions of young customers gain financial independence with the help of fintech products and services delivered via mPokket’s online platforms.

Speaking on the appointment of Vikram Singh, Gaurav Jalan, CEO & Founder – mPokket said: “Vikram is a talented product manager with a wealth of industry experience. We are excited to have him on board during mPokket’s growth journey. He will play a vital role in the evolution of existing products while also driving the development of innovative new ones to fuel further growth.”

