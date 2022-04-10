KreditBee's new campaign highlights convenience in availing loans from its app

The campaign emphasizes that the entire process of loan application to disbursal is mobile first and takes just 10 minutes to get the amount credited to consumers' accounts

KreditBee, a fintech platform, today announced the launch of its first brand campaign, ‘Loans Anytime, Anywhere’. The campaign is aimed at creating brand awareness among its target consumers and highlights the ease and convenience in availing loans from KreditBee.

The campaign is conceptualized on availing loan upto ₹3 lakh in a simple, easy and effortless manner. It emphasizes that the entire process of loan application to disbursal is mobile first and takes just 10 minutes to get the amount credited to consumers' accounts. The ad film videos as a part of the campaign highlight that life can be unpredictable and one never knows when s/he might suddenly need extra funds for unexpected reasons. In such situations, the consumer can download KreditBee app and get instant loans 24x7.

The ‘Loans Anytime, Anywhere’ campaign is targeted at the Indian middle class (people above the age of 22) across metros, towns and even villages in India, and the ad campaign leverages light-hearted humor to engage with the audience. The campaign’s underlying objective is to help the young Indian middle class meet their aspirations by availing personal finance options, be it in the form of loan or credit-line backed card, in a hassle-free manner.

As a part of this campaign, KreditBee has also partnered with one of the leading Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as their ‘Official Digital Partner’ for the current season. This association with RCB is KreditBee’s first partnership in the IPL. By partnering with RCB, the company plans to introduce their brand to enthusiastic fans, by emphasizing its core messages of convenience, accessibility, proximity and trust.

Ishan Bose, Chief Marketing Officer, KreditBee said, “We are delighted to launch our first brand campaign ‘Loans Anytime, Anywhere’, which is aimed to educate the young Indian middle class on how they can meet their aspirations by availing loans instantly in a simple, secure and hassle-free manner. At KreditBee, we are focused on understanding our consumers and their personal finance needs. This campaign gives us an opportunity to kickstart our audience engagement from a brand awareness standpoint and highlight our value proposition of being 'the friend indeed' in tough times, be it for occasions, events or emergencies.”

KreditBee currently offers multiple types of personal loans and a credit-line backed prepaid card. The company further plans to diversify its product offering by venturing into digitally-enabled secured loans, home loans and credit lines, which involves expanding its lending portfolio by introducing financial services like insurance, credit score report, merchant-side offers, among others.

The multimedia marketing campaign includes commercials on OTT, digital, and social media platforms. While digital and OTT platforms are employed to reach out to target segments in metros and big cities, social media will help the company reach audiences in Tier-2 and Tier 3 towns. The campaign will run till the IPL Final on May 29, 2022. It will also be amplified through various dedicated segments by RCB like RCB Bold Diaries, RCB Insider, RCB Game Day and RCB 12th Man.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)