mPokket appoints Sanjoy Kumar Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer

mPokket announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

mPokket – an Instant Loan App providing loans to college students and young working professionals – has appointed Sanjoy Kumar Agarwal as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Agarwal will manage the financial operations at mPokket. He will be responsible for creating robust, iterative development plans for long-term strategy while resolving key financial issues. His role will be critical in achieving core business objectives while supporting the company’s growing presence and expansion.

With over 19 years of experience, across companies like ICICI Bank, Srei Equipment Finance and Rupeek Capital, Sanjoy has a strong foundation in maintaining relationships with stakeholders, fund raising, financial planning, regulatory compliances, risk management, and process re-engineering.

Speaking on the appointment of Sanjoy Kumar Agarwal as the CFO, Gaurav Jalan, CEO & Founder- mPokket said “Having Sanjoy as part of our team, will greatly help us in the next phase of our growth as an organization. I am sure that with Sanjoy’s vast experience & expertise in the domain, will help revitalizes strategies, introduce innovation, and facilitate solutions-driven team collaboration for us.”

