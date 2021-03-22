mPokket appoints Sanjoy Kumar Agarwal as Chief Financial Officer

Agarwal will be responsible for creating robust, iterative development plans for long-term strategy while resolving key financial issues

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Mar 22, 2021 4:27 PM
Sanjoy Kumar Agarwal

mPokket announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer

mPokket – an Instant Loan App providing loans to college students and young working professionals – has appointed Sanjoy Kumar Agarwal as their new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).  

Agarwal will manage the financial operations at mPokket. He will be responsible for creating robust, iterative development plans for long-term strategy while resolving key financial issues. His role will be critical in achieving core business objectives while supporting the company’s growing presence and expansion.

With over 19 years of experience, across companies like ICICI Bank, Srei Equipment Finance and Rupeek Capital, Sanjoy has a strong foundation in maintaining relationships with stakeholders, fund raising, financial planning, regulatory compliances, risk management, and process re-engineering.

Speaking on the appointment of Sanjoy Kumar Agarwal as the CFO, Gaurav Jalan, CEO & Founder- mPokket said “Having Sanjoy as part of our team, will greatly help us in the next phase of our growth as an organization. I am sure that with Sanjoy’s vast experience & expertise in the domain, will help revitalizes strategies, introduce innovation, and facilitate solutions-driven team collaboration for us.” 

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Appointment Announcements news Chief Financial Officer mPokket Sanjoy Kumar Agarwal Marketing Internet Marketing advertising digital digital media digital marketing TV media Print Media Radio media advertising agencies announcements marketing announcements print media anno
Show comments
You May Also Like
sinha

Creativeland Asia names Shalini Sinha as CEO, Consumer Intelligence & Director, Strategy
6 hours ago

Vineet Sharma

AB InBev names Vineet Sharma as VP - Marketing & New Business Development for South Asia
10 hours ago

berger

Mirum India wins social media mandate of Berger Paints
12 hours ago