Motilal Oswal Private Wealth ropes in Shradha Bhat to lead marketing

Apurva Kothari will lead Ultra HNI/ Family Office & offshore business; Srinivas Mendu to head business in the south & Narender Reddy to oversee investment advisory function

Motilal Oswal Private Wealth has strengthen its leadership team by onboarding senior wealth management professionals across Ultra HNI/Family Office, offshore business, Investor Advisory, Human Resources and Marketing functions.

Apurva Kothari, Srinivas Mendu, Narender Reddy, Shradha Bhat and Mitali Chitnis were recently roped in by MOPW for senior roles.

Kothari has joined to lead the Ultra HNI/ Family Office and offshore business. A veteran in the industry, Apurva has close to 26 years of enriching experience across corporate banking, private banking (offshore and onshore). He was last associated with Citigroup Private Bank and was responsible for growing the global South Asian business in UNHW segment. He has also managed a billion-dollar family office.

Srinivas Mendu has joined to lead the business in the south. He was last associated with ICICI Securities Private Wealth Ltd where he was responsible for scaling the Private Wealth business in the Southern region. He brings along with him 21 years of experience and will be based out of Bengaluru.

Narender Reddy will be leading the Investment Advisory function. He has 18 years of experience across institutions like ICICI Prudential, HSBC, ICICI securities to name a few.

Additionally, Mitali Chitnis has joined to lead the Human Resources function and Shradha Bhat has joined to lead the Marketing function.

Commenting on this development, Ashish Shanker, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Private Wealth said, “We are very excited about the prospects of the wealth management business. This investment in senior leaders will allow us to expand our footprint and garner a rightful share of the wealth business in India as well as in certain attractive offshore locations.”

