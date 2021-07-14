Moglix names Mukund Vasudevan as Senior VP - Strategic Partnerships 

B2B Commerce Unicorn Moglix has appointed Mukund Vasudevan as Senior Vice President-Strategic Partnerships. Mukund will be leading large transformation initiatives for Moglix customers and vendors globally.

Mukund Vasudevan brings over 28 years of global leadership experience in the manufacturing and chemical sectors. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and the Booth School of Business, University of Chicago, Mukund has held leadership positions at Ecolab, Pentair, Schlumberger, and McKinsey and led enterprise customer collaborations in the markets of USA, the Middle East, Brazil, and India.

As the Managing Director at Ecolab, he was instrumental in accelerating the growth and improving the profitability of the company in India and South Asia. Also as the Country Head of Pentair, he led the company’s efforts to register 10x growth for the company in 6 years. He has advised several Fortune 500 companies on strategy, operations, and organizational effectiveness during his stint with McKinsey.

Addressing queries on his new role with Moglix, Mukund said, “I am elated to join Moglix. I am passionate about manufacturing and making in India for the world. I am excited about Moglix’s vision to create the operating system of the future for the manufacturing sector. I look forward to being a part of the Moglix journey to make B2B supply chains more efficient through the use of technology.”

Welcoming Mukund to the team, Rahul Garg, CEO & Founder, Moglix said, “We are delighted to have Mukund on board. His expertise in leading teams, driving growth, and transforming businesses will be invaluable to our journey towards global expansion. His expertise in the manufacturing and consulting domains will enable us to add value to customers and suppliers in our ecosystem.”

The company recently raised Series E round of funding and attained unicorn status in May 2021. The company employs 1000+ people, has an on-ground supply chain footprint spanning 35+ locations across India, the Middle East, the U.K. and South East Asia. The company offers technology-enabled supply chain solutions to 800 large enterprises and 3000 manufacturing plants across 120 geographies worldwide.

