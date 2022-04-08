MobiKwik elevates Anshuman Misra as Chief Product and Technology Officer

Fintech company MobiKwik today announced that it has promoted Anshuman Misra as its Chief Product and Technology Officer (CPTO) with immediate effect. In his new role, Misra will work to seamlessly integrate product and technology to build the best and most loved fintech product in India at scale. He will be responsible for driving ‘Product, Design, Engineering, Infrastructure and Security ’ at MobiKwik.

Bipin Preet Singh, Co-founder, Managing Director, and CEO, MobiKwik, said, “Anshuman has done phenomenal work in building product leadership for the business. He spearheaded the UX refresh of MobiKwik Zip, making it the most loved BNPL product. His zeal for continuous improvement has led to elevation in our core technology and infrastructure.”

He further added, “MobiKwik started out as a payments platform, has become the largest BNPL Fintech and is building out savings and insurance. Our next growth frontier is to become a Digital Bank for Bharat fulfilling all the financial needs of 500 million Indians. As we embark on this growth journey, Anshuman and his team will play a key role in translating our vision into reality. I wish him continued success and a stellar innings with MobiKwik.”

Speaking on this, Anshuman Misra, Chief Product and Technology Officer, MobiKwik added, “I am excited to be a part of the winning team at MobiKwik. The company has demonstrated exceptional revenue growth in the last few years on the back of BNPL & Payments. Our charter now is to create an impact across all financial services for the people of Bharat. With our technology first DNA, I am confident we will build a world-class stack to offer the full fintech suite on the MobiKwik app. I look forward to working with our immensely talented product and engineering teams and further hire creative minds to drive user delight via constant innovation.”

Misra joined MobiKwik in May 2021 as Senior Vice President – Product. Prior to joining MobiKwik, he was Vice President of Operations (Product & Engineering) at Hike Messenger. With more than 18+ years of experience in the industry, Anshuman has essayed cross-functional roles at Microsoft, IBM, Quark, and Spice. He is an alum of Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University where he pursued his bachelor's in IT.

