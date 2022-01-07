Mindshare’s CFO Dawn Dickie joins You & Mr Jones Media as Partner

Dickie will lead the global financial and commercial operations at You & Mr Jones Media

Updated: Jan 7, 2022 2:46 PM
Dawn Dickie, the chief financial officer of Mindshare, has reportedly joined You & Mr Jones Media as a partner.

Dickie will be based in London and will lead the global financial and commercial operations at You & Mr Jones Media.

She will join the former CEO of Mindshare Nick Emery, now the founding partner of You & Mr Jones Media.

Emery, on her appointment, said, “Dawn is the most brilliant CFO and commercial brain. We’re building something special with special people and Dawn is certainly that," as per the media reports.

"At You & Mr Jones, we're thrilled to have a disproportionately fair share of brilliant senior female leaders and Dawn is the latest addition,” added him

Dickie was one of the first employees to join Mindhsare, when it was formed in 1997.

