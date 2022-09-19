Mindshare India names Mausami Prasad as National Head – Strategy & Insights

Mindshare India, the flagship agency from GroupM, today announces the appointment of Mausami Prasad, National Head – Strategy & Insights.

With over 22 years of experience in crafting strategy, Mausami has been passionate about knowing consumers, their behavior, concerns, aspirations, and everything in between to help craft growth strategies for brands. Mausami has worked on both sides of the table – getting sharp insights at Colgate and Future Retail and doing cutting-edge work at Indica and Kantar. In her last stint at Kantar, she was leading the Unilever relationship for India and was a SPOC for South Asia.

Amin Lakhani, CEO – Mindshare South Asia said, "We are glad to have someone as experienced as Mausami on our team. Today, our clients are focusing on integrated strategies to grow their businesses. The expertise Mausami brings to Mindshare will allow us to continue to support clients by crafting insight-driven approaches. I am certain that Mausami will play a pivotal role in the brand transformation journey for our clients.”

Mausami Prasad, National Head – Strategy & Insights, Mindshare India said, “I believe in earning the leadership that I have been entrusted with and would love to create winning journeys with my team. I am excited to join Mindshare, an industry leader in shaping creative strategies for its brands and clients to help them achieve their goals. I am thrilled about this opportunity, and I would like to thank the team for believing in me. I look forward to contributing to Mindshare’s ‘good growth’ journey by creating exclusive strategies for our clients.”

Mausami will be based out of Mumbai and will report to Amin Lakhani, CEO - Mindshare South Asia.

