Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter ‘laid off’

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has announced the appointment of Pallavi Nayak as Executive Vice President – Strategy.

Pallavi joins the agency from DY Works where she was Senior Vice President – Business Design. She brings with her over 20 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, having worked with some of the top agencies across India and South Asia including Happy Creative Services, DY Works, Ogilvy, Contract Advertising & Lowe Lintas. She has executed campaigns for a diverse range of clients, including HUL, Titan, Godrej, ITC, Tata Sky, Pidilite, Ola, Asian Paints, Mondelez, Vodafone among others.



Welcoming her to the agency, Snehasis Bose, Chief Strategy Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “Pallavi’s passion for going deeper into the consumer psyche, her understanding of why and what of culture and clarity of strategic thinking sets her apart as a professional. Her inherent collaborative spirit, infectious energy, and lightness of being set her apart as a person. With this fortuitous combination, we look forward to Pallavi helping us accelerate our journey to deliver amazing growth solutions for clients.”



Commenting on her decision to join the agency, Pallavi said, "For a few years, I took a break from the advertising industry to pursue other passions. This gave me the time to observe and learn from various agencies from the outside. During this time, I was particularly impressed by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and its consistent growth as well as its youthful and energetic approach. What stood out the most to me was the company's strong focus on its people. I was drawn to the idea of being a part of such a dynamic, innovative, and fast-paced organization, and as I returned to the advertising industry, I knew that LKSS was the ideal company for me to join. As a result, LKSS was the only organization I applied to."