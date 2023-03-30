Marvel Entertainment Chairman Ike Perlmutter ‘laid off’
Perlmutter was laid off as part of cost-cutting measure, reports said
Walt Disney has laid off Marvel Entertainment Chairman Isaac 'Ike' Perlmutter, according to media reports.
This is being seen as a cost-cutting measure.
Marvel Entertainment will have Dan Buckley continuing as the President.
Perlmutter had sold Marvel to Disney in 2009 in a $4-billion deal.
Priyanka Sethi joins Haier India Appliances as Head of Marketing
She has over 15 years of experience in marketing and brand management across B2C and B2B brands
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 29, 2023 11:54 AM | 1 min read
Priyanka Sethi joins Haier India Appliances as Head of Marketing.
With over 15 years of experience in marketing and brand management across B2C and B2B brands, she will be responsible for developing and implementing marketing strategies that will drive growth and increase market share for Haier India Appliances. She will also be responsible for strengthening the brand's positioning and enhancing its customer engagement.
In the past, Priyanka has held several leadership positions with Panasonic, Discovery, and NEC Corporation India. She has conceptualized, led, and worked on numerous award-winning campaigns across the board, that have resulted in creating a mark for the respective brands.
Swiggy’s Saurabh Nath moves on
Nath, Swiggy’s Head of Brand Marketing, is exiting after a stint of a year
By Anupama Sajeet | Mar 29, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Saurabh Nath, Head of Brand Marketing at Swiggy, has moved on from the organisation after a stint of one year. He confirmed the news of his exit to e4m.
Nath joined the food aggregator platform in March 2021 and led brand marketing across Swiggy masterbrand and delivery business. He holds an experience of over a decade in the field of marketing and has worked with several brands including Ola, OZiva, Kellogg Company.
Prior to Swiggy, he was with OZiva, a D2C nutrition & wellness start-up, as Head of Marketing since August 2021. Here, he led the marketing function and P&L with responsibilities across brand marketing, performance marketing, category management and e-commerce.
Nath began his career with Kimberly-Clark Lever as Assistant Manager-Consumer & Marketing Insights. After this, he moved to Kellogg Company, where he spent over seven years. As Associate Director, Marketing, Motherbrand Portfolio at Kellogg, he headed the category of Kellogg's Corn Flakes, Kellogg's Muesli and Kellogg's Granola.
In February 2021, Nath joined Ola as the Director of brand marketing, where he headed supply marketing for the India and international businesses, before joining OZiva.
Mihir Palan joins EssenceMediacom as Senior Director, Planning- APAC
Prior to this, Palan was with Kinnect for 7 years
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 6:01 PM | 1 min read
Mihir Palan has been appointed as Senior Director of Planning, APAC for Google SMB business at EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s newest and largest agency. Palan made the announcement on LinkedIn. In his new role, he will manage strategic media planning initiatives for Google SMB business across the APAC region.
“I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as Sr. Director Planning - APAC for Google SMB business at EssenceMediacom! Excited to learn about regional challenges and drive success for clients business”, his LinkedIn post said.
Prior to this, Palan was with Kinnect for 7 years where he held several key positions. His last held designation at the digital marketing company was Vice President- Media.
Palan is a media professional having an experience of more than 13 years. Previously, he has worked with adMixt, MSL Group, WATConsult, and The Glitch. As per his LinkedIn profile, he is also a visiting faculty in several top educational institutions.
Axis Securities appoints Pranav Haridasan as MD and CEO
Haridasan is currently Managing Director and Co-Head of Equities at Axis Capital
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 5:57 PM | 1 min read
Axis Securities announced the appointment of Pranav Haridasan as its new Managing Director & CEO for a tenure of 3 years. This move follows the internal succession plan of Axis Group, with the current MD & CEO, B Gopkumar, transitioning to Axis Asset Management Company as MD & CEO.
Haridasan is currently Managing Director and Co-Head of Equities at Axis Capital. He comes with a rich experience of over 20 years in financial markets across different asset classes. Pranav has a proven track record in upscaling the equities business, focusing on technology, compliance, and operations to create a robust, top-rated research, sales, trading, and derivatives platform. Before Axis Capital, Pranav worked at Citigroup Global Markets as Director & Head of India/ ASEAN Execution Services.
Haridasan is an MBA from the Indian School of Business and has an undergraduate degree in Business Management from Christ University.
Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank said, “Over the years, Axis Securities has established itself as a leading player in the Indian broking industry. Pranav’s experience and technology acumen will play a pivotal role in driving our growth and expansion plans, while creating a more robust and differentiated franchise.”
Debra Crew named Diageo’s first female CEO
Crew is currently the COO
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 5:37 PM | 1 min read
Diageo, one of the biggest largest alcoholic drinks companies, has got its first female CEO. The company, which makes Guinness beer and Johnnie Walker whisky, has announced that its Chief Operating Officer Debra Crew would be the next CEO, according to media reports.
She will take over from Ivan Menezes, who will retire after 10 years in the role.
Crew will take charge on July 1, 2023, the company said in a statement. Her appointment means women will make up more than 50% of Diageo’s executive committee, it added.
Media reports quoted chairman Javier Ferrán as saying, “Ivan has transformed Diageo’s global footprint, brand portfolio and strategic focus, positioning our business as a clear leader in premium drinks,”
“The Board has diligently planned for Ivan’s successor, and we are delighted to have appointed a leader of Debra’s calibre to the role,” he reportedly added added. “I have no doubt that Diageo is in the right hands for the next phase of its growth.”
Hitachi Payment Services appoints Sumil Vikamsey as Managing Director
He assumes the new role in addition to his responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer - Cash Business
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 3:54 PM | 2 min read
Hitachi Payment Services has announced the appointment of Sumil Vikamsey as its new Managing Director, in addition to his responsibilities as the Chief Executive Officer - Cash Business. He will also be inducted into the company’s Board effective 1st April 2023.
Rustom Irani has decided to retire as Managing Director effective 31st March 2023 and will continue to be associated with Hitachi Payment Services as an advisor. Rustom has been an integral part of the organization since 2011 while holding various positions, including that of MD & CEO.
Sumil’s tenure at Hitachi Payments began in early 2010, and since then, he has been an important part of the company's growth journey and has led functions spanning Finance, Strategy & Development, Analytics, White Label ATM programme and allied business domains. Sumil's wealth of experience and skills have played a crucial role in shaping Hitachi Payments' success story, cementing its position as a leading player in the payment industry.
Anuj Khosla will continue as the Chief Executive Officer – Digital Business of Hitachi Payment Services
Loney Antony, Vice Chairman, Hitachi Payment Services, said, “Sumil has been instrumental in shaping Hitachi Payments' growth from its early stages and will now be responsible to lead the company into its next phase of growth. He has played a pivotal role in leading the Cash Business for the company, strengthening its position as the market leader and successfully spearheading various strategic initiatives. People-centric by nature with an extensive knowledge of the payments domain, Sumil’s strengths give the company an added leverage.”
Hitachi Payments is a pioneer in the payment industry in India, offering a comprehensive range of end-to-end payment solutions including ATM Services, Cash Recycling Machines, White Label ATMs, POS Solutions, Toll & Transit Solutions, Payment Gateway Solutions and innovative offerings such as SoftPOS, POS Value Added Services and Digital Merchant Onboarding. The company is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving financial inclusion across India.
Sumil’s appointment comes as Hitachi Payments marks the completion of 15 years since formation and continues to maintain its leadership position in the payment business in India, with over 2 Mn POS devices (including Mobile POS and QR), 64,500 ATMs (including 27,500 Cash Recycling Machines) and 8,750 White Label ATMs under management till date. Financial Year 22-23 has also been transformational for the company as it received the in-principle approval from RBI to start its Payment Aggregator Business and also started its first in-house Cash Management unit at Noida
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi ropes in Pallavi Nayak as Executive Vice President – Strategy
She joins the agency from DY Works where she was Senior Vice President – Business Design
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 28, 2023 11:10 AM | 2 min read
L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has announced the appointment of Pallavi Nayak as Executive Vice President – Strategy.
Pallavi joins the agency from DY Works where she was Senior Vice President – Business Design. She brings with her over 20 years of experience in the advertising and marketing industry, having worked with some of the top agencies across India and South Asia including Happy Creative Services, DY Works, Ogilvy, Contract Advertising & Lowe Lintas. She has executed campaigns for a diverse range of clients, including HUL, Titan, Godrej, ITC, Tata Sky, Pidilite, Ola, Asian Paints, Mondelez, Vodafone among others.
Welcoming her to the agency, Snehasis Bose, Chief Strategy Officer, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, said, “Pallavi’s passion for going deeper into the consumer psyche, her understanding of why and what of culture and clarity of strategic thinking sets her apart as a professional. Her inherent collaborative spirit, infectious energy, and lightness of being set her apart as a person. With this fortuitous combination, we look forward to Pallavi helping us accelerate our journey to deliver amazing growth solutions for clients.”
Commenting on her decision to join the agency, Pallavi said, "For a few years, I took a break from the advertising industry to pursue other passions. This gave me the time to observe and learn from various agencies from the outside. During this time, I was particularly impressed by L&K Saatchi & Saatchi and its consistent growth as well as its youthful and energetic approach. What stood out the most to me was the company's strong focus on its people. I was drawn to the idea of being a part of such a dynamic, innovative, and fast-paced organization, and as I returned to the advertising industry, I knew that LKSS was the ideal company for me to join. As a result, LKSS was the only organization I applied to."
