Mars Wrigley appoints Piyush Jain as Sales Director, India

He succeeds Ritesh Gauba who most recently moved on after spending 8 successful years in the Sales function of the company

Updated: Mar 21, 2022 4:37 PM
Mars Wrigley today announced that Piyush Jain has been promoted as Sales Director for India with immediate effect, from 21st March 2022. He succeeds Ritesh Gauba who most recently moved on after spending 8 successful years in the Sales function of the company. Piyush will report to Kalpesh Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley, India. 

Piyush joined Mars in 2017, as Customer Experience Head and was elevated to the position of Director Strategy & Operations Deployment and New Projects in 2021. During his tenure, among many achievements, he redefined Route To Market (RTM) strategy by building a robust RTM Digitization program for the business. 

Announcing the appointment, Kalpesh Parmar, General Manager, Mars Wrigley, India said “I am excited to have Piyush Jain as our Sales Director and a member of the Mars Wrigley India leadership team. He has done a fantastic job in the past four years, leading several mandates to accelerate the business including, developing digital offerings to make our proposition more customer-centric. Piyush is a strong people leader and I look forward to seeing him make greater impact across all fronts – consumers, customers and communities. I also thank Ritesh Gauba for his invaluable contribution and leadership in building a solid foundation of the brand in India. With best-in-class talent, capabilities and a progressive digital mindset in the organisation today, we are well placed for the future.”

Piyush’s career spans over 16 years with stints in iconic companies like Britannia Industries Ltd., Tata Chemicals (Consumer Division) and Wipro Consumer Care. Prior to joining Mars, Piyush was with Britannia for around 7 years. He joined Britannia in Central Sales strategy team and moved up the echelons to become Regional Head for East India. He is an alumnus of Sydenham Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.

