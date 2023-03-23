Mars Wrigley elevates Kalpesh Parmar as GM Asia, Tamer Kadry as Country GM - India

Mars Wrigley India has promoted Kalpesh Parmar as General Manager of Mars Wrigley Asia and Tamer Kadry as the new Country General Manager of India.

In his new role, Kalpesh will oversee 20 diverse markets in the Mars Wrigley Asia portfolio. He will lead business operations of the chocolate, gum, and fruity confections segments across all Asia markets as well as the pet nutrition segment in South Korea, Taiwan, and Hong Kong. He joined the India business in January 2020.

Tamer Kadry is currently the Vice President of New Markets & Future Growth, Global Emerging Markets (GEM) region, Mars Wrigley, and was formerly the CFO of GEM. He has spent more than two decades in Mars Incorporated and brings immense diverse experience, having worked across multiple geographies in Europe, CIS, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and lived in Dubai, Milan and Brussels.

Kalpesh and Tamer are currently transitioning into their respective roles.



Kalpesh Parmar, Outgoing Country General Manager, Mars Wrigley India, said, “India will always remain an important part of my leadership journey. Over the years, I have witnessed Mars Wrigley India grow from strength to strength and I am fortunate to have been a part of its Purpose-led growth culture. Guided by Mars’ Five Principles and led by a highly capable leadership team and exceptional talent, the business turned around marking double-digit growth. I am delighted to hand over the reins to my dear friend and colleague Tamer Kadry, a long-time Mars Associate and a great business and people leader, who I am confident will take the business to greater heights. I wish him the very best and look forward to my assignment in Asia.”

Incoming General Manager for Mars Wrigley India, Tamer Kadry said, “India is one the fastest growing markets for Mars and I am looking forward to leading Mars Wrigley’s India business and delivering on our sustainability commitments along with an incredible India Leadership Team and passionate Associates. I thank Kalpesh for building a legacy of Purpose-driven growth momentum while nurturing world-class talent and laying a strong foundation of future-ready capabilities. I am looking forward to inspiring moments of everyday happiness for our Indian consumers and shoppers with our iconic global brands, and for our communities.”

