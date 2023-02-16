DDB Mudra retains Mars Wrigley’s creative mandate & wins PVR’s digital mandate
The Mars Wrigley account will be handled by DDB Tribal, which is an integrated agency consisting of 22Feet Tribal and DDB Mudra Delhi
Omnicom Group’s DDB Mudra has retained the creative mandate of confectionary brand Mars Wrigley. The agency has also won PVR Cinemas’ digital mandate, highly placed sources have informed e4m.
The Mars Wrigley’s account will be handled by DDB Tribal, which is an integrated agency consisting of 22Feet Tribal and DDB Mudra Delhi.
Just this week, Mars Wrigley unveiled a campaign to launch Snickers Berry Whip, created by DDB Mudra North.
Meanwhile, PVR, which is still working through its merger with INOX, is quite aggressive on the digital front.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Veteran journalist Rauf Ahmed no more
In his long career, Ahmed served as Editor of Filmfare, The Asian Age, Super and Movie
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 6, 2023 10:20 AM | 2 min read
Veteran film journalist Rauf Ahmed has passed away. He reportedly breathed his last at his Mumbai residence on Sunday.
Ahmed served as the Editor of popular film magazine Filmfare for six years in the mid-90s. During his role as the Editor of Filmfare, he was also associated with Filmfare Awards and is credited with changing in the format of the show, making it more contemporary. Before joining Filmfare, Ahmed brought out magazines called ‘Super’ and ‘Movie’. The two magazines were known for their in-depth coverage instead of just mongering gossip.
He was also the Editor of The Asian Age newspaper at different points of time in his long career.
He is survived by his wife and a daughter.
Remembering Ahmed, journalist Namrata Joshi, shared, “I read today of the passing of Rauf Ahmed, terrific editor, good friend and a thoroughly decent human being. I had pitched him an article when he was the editor of a new weekly called Cinema Journal. I was still a student. He said yes immediately and printed it. A few months later I joined the groups as a reporter but soon after he left. We kept on meeting off and on and the last time was a few years ago when Rauf, Saeed Mirza and I drove back from Agra to Delhi. The news brought back so many memories. Go well my friend.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Wunderman Thompson bags ŠKODA India's strategy & creative mandate
The agency will hold the account for 3 years and operate it out of the Mumbai office
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 10:35 AM | 1 min read
Wunderman Thompson India has won the strategy and creative mandate for ŠKODA, the Czech automobile manufacturer, for a tenure of 3 years. The account will be led and operated out of Wunderman Thompson’s Mumbai office.
Talking about the new partnership, Tarun Jha, Head of Marketing, ŠKODA Auto India, said, “ŠKODA is at a very critical milestone of its journey in India. As we gear up for the next phase of our growth with our India 2.0 strategy, we wanted a partner who will ride with us and add value to our business. With Wunderman Thompson’s experience in auto category and enthusiasm to build distinctive narratives, we are hopeful that journey will be successful.”
Commenting on the business win, Anurag Tandon, SVP & Managing Partner, Wunderman Thompson, Mumbai, said, “ŠKODA is a legacy brand that has won the hearts and loyalty of car lovers in India over the last 2 decades, offering luxury, accessibility and reliability. On the back of new product launches and network expansion with a laser-sharp focus on customer satisfaction, the brand is a on an accelerated growth path. We couldn’t be more excited to partner the brand at this exciting juncture to provide business solutions and drive growth for Skoda.”
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Amul Milk gets costlier by Rs 3 per litre
The price hike has been applied to all variants of Amul's pouch milk
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 3, 2023 10:18 AM | 1 min read
India's largest dairy co-operative Amul has hiked the price of its milk brands from February 3rd. "We would like to inform you that price of Amul Pouch Milk (All Variants) has been revised upwards as under w.e.f. 02nd Feb 23 night dispatch (3 Feb'23 Morning)," announced the company.
The price has been increased by Rs 3 a litre for its pouch milk. Reports say that the company attributed the price hike to a rise in overall operating costs. Lifestock-related expenses, which include the cost of cattle feed, have seen a 20% rise in price. Cow herders have also reduced their milch livestock because milk wasn't being sold during the pandemic. Cattle diseases such as lumpy skin disease have also raised the mortality rate among the bovines, which has also impacted milk production.
Back in October 2021, the brand had hiked the price of milk by Rs 2.
Other milk brands such as Gowardhan has also increased the price by Rs 2 a litre. Gowardhan Gold is sold at Rs 56 instead of Rs 54. Mother Dairy milk also increased the price from Rs 57 a litre to Rs 66 between March and December 2022.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Budget 2023: Ministry of Information and Broadcasting granted Rs 4,692 crore
Prasar Bharati has been allotted Rs 2,808.36 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 2, 2023 9:19 AM | 1 min read
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 4,692 crore for the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for Rs 2023-24 up from Rs 4,182 crore last year.
For Prasar Bharati alone, a budget of Rs 2,808.36 crore has been allotted from Rs 2,764.51 crore last fiscal. The FM has also set aside Rs 600 crore for the Broadcasting and Infrastructure Development scheme.
The Film and Television Institute of India will receive Rs 64.75 crore as against Rs 68.53 crore in the revised estimates of last FY.
Satyajit Ray Film and Television Insitute has been allotted Rs 95.13 crore as against Rs 60 crore last fiscal.
The National Film Development Corporation has been allotted Rs 3,0515 crore as opposed to Rs 2,948.13 crore last FY.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Budget 2023: Credit guarantee scheme to be infused with Rs 9,000 cr for MSMEs
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the revamped scheme will enable additional collateral-free credit of Rs 2 lakh crore
By exchange4media Staff | Feb 1, 2023 12:43 PM | 1 min read
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced revamped credit guarantee scheme for MSMEs in the 2023-24 Union Budget today.
The scheme, which will take effect from April 1, 2023, will infuse Rs 9,000 crore into the corpus, enabling additional collateral-free credit of Rs 2 lakh crore to the MSMEs.
Despite war and global recession disruptions, sales across different MSMEs in India reportedly reached 90% of the pre-pandemic levels. The sector pinned hopes on this year’s budget to introduce schemes that could help MSMEs achieve self-reliance. The revamped credit guarantee schemes will give the sector a much-needed shot in the arm.
Last budget, Sitharaman introduced a slew of measures related to credit access for the MSMEs to help the sector recover from covid-related setbacks and employment-generation through digital channels.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Seedtag enters Indian market
The Contextual Advertising Expert makes its entry into the Indian market, led by Sales Director Milva Povo
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 25, 2023 5:58 PM | 3 min read
Seedtag, the leading contextual advertising company, has today announced its first entry into the Indian market. As its latest international expansion, Seedtag continues moving forward in its mission to become the global contextual partner for brands and agencies, providing the most effective digital advertising solutions on the open web.
Since its launch in 2014, Seedtag has pioneered the use of AI and machine learning to create its contextual technology, LIZ©, and has built a privacy-first advertising solution in the market which is currently the leading contextual solution in EMEA and LATAM. By leveraging Seedtag’s Contextual AI, LIZ©, brands can build valuable trust with their audiences, delivering relevant ads without needing their personal information, creating the most effective advertising for a better internet. Seedtag is now entering its second Asian market, following the opening of its Dubai office in 2022.
Based in Mumbai, Sales Director Milva Povo will be responsible for leading a brand new team, tasked with ensuring success in Seedtag’s newest market. Milva brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the digital space, having worked in both media sales and agencies over the past 15 years, allowing her to build relationships with brands and understand their needs. Before joining Seedtag, she most recently served as head of sales for India at Blis India, having also previously spent 8 years at the leading agency GroupM.
Milva Povo, Sales Director India at Seedtag, states: “Change is the only constant in the digital media space, everyday technology innovations push the bar to make every advertising dollar worth its run. Seedtag has a great product offering which not only distinguishes its solutions from other ad tech players but also bridges the gap to reach the most relevant user in the contextual AI space. I’m sure this will only continue and Seedtag will make waves in the Indian market, riding on the global success in every market we are present in.”
Dal Gill, VP Global Partnerships at Seedtag, adds: “It's an exciting launch for Seedtag as we see this being the perfect time to enter the digital advertising market in India. Combining a big push on digitalisation, access to data for all demographics, rising middle class and the appetite to invest from the big brands in the region. We are looking forward to positioning our best in class contextual offering to local brands to help reach campaign objectives whatever they may be.”
Over the past eight years, Seedtag has been on a path of outstanding exponential growth, and recently received funding of over €250 million from private equity firm Advent International. In the past year, the company has opened an office and expanded rapidly in the US, with the Indian market representing its latest international expansion. Seedtag also recently concluded the acquisition and integration of performance advertising specialist KMTX, expanding its capabilities to offer a leading contextual performance solution at all levels of the funnel.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Havas Group gets majority stake in HRZN
HRZN is an emerging independent German creative agency for social media and content
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 20, 2023 1:36 PM | 2 min read
Havas Group today announced it has taken a majority stake in HRZN, one of Germany's emerging independent creative agencies for social media and content. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Mannheim with two additional branches in Düsseldorf and Hamburg, HRZN specialises in all disciplines of online-located brand communication – from social media consulting, social listening and analytics to content, brand experience and community management.
The 45-strong team of experts led by Managing Director Stephan Lachmann supports well-known brands and has established an in-depth specialisation in the retail, FMCG and automotive segments.
Yannick Bolloré, Chairman and CEO of Havas Group, says: “We are delighted to start 2023 by welcoming a new member to the Havas family. HRZN is a fantastic addition to our Group and will further strengthen our social media offering which sits at the heart of our Villages. The HRZN teams will work hand in hand with all our creative and media agencies in Germany to provide top-of-the-range solutions for our clients. Our teams have already successfully partnered together in recent pitches, and the potential for future collaboration is endless. A very warm welcome to the team!”
Stephan Lachmann, Managing Director HRZN: "HRZN stands for creative and data-based social media communication as a one-stop shop with a clear focus on client impact. Together with Havas, we now have the opportunity to act even more effectively and holistically in the market and to expand the range of services for clients beyond the industries and regions previously served by HRZN."
HRZN focuses on the consumer-oriented potential exploitation of brands online and implements effective communication and marketing projects that, starting with consulting, extend to web and app development. For example, HRZN is responsible for several holistic campaigns (social media, POS, OOH, digital) as well as community management and social media crisis communications.
"With HRZN, we refine our service offering in Germany and expand the value chain of our fully integrated portfolio under one agency brand. We mutually strengthen our disciplines, which are becoming increasingly relevant for modern marketing, and offer our clients one-stop solutions in an increasingly complex environment. This is another step towards meeting the demands of agility and flexibility that are being placed on an agency," comments Peter Mergemeier, CEO Havas Creative Group Germany.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube