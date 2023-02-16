DDB Mudra retains Mars Wrigley’s creative mandate & wins PVR’s digital mandate

Veteran film journalist Rauf Ahmed has passed away. He reportedly breathed his last at his Mumbai residence on Sunday.

Ahmed served as the Editor of popular film magazine Filmfare for six years in the mid-90s. During his role as the Editor of Filmfare, he was also associated with Filmfare Awards and is credited with changing in the format of the show, making it more contemporary. Before joining Filmfare, Ahmed brought out magazines called ‘Super’ and ‘Movie’. The two magazines were known for their in-depth coverage instead of just mongering gossip.

He was also the Editor of The Asian Age newspaper at different points of time in his long career.

He is survived by his wife and a daughter.

Remembering Ahmed, journalist Namrata Joshi, shared, “I read today of the passing of Rauf Ahmed, terrific editor, good friend and a thoroughly decent human being. I had pitched him an article when he was the editor of a new weekly called Cinema Journal. I was still a student. He said yes immediately and printed it. A few months later I joined the groups as a reporter but soon after he left. We kept on meeting off and on and the last time was a few years ago when Rauf, Saeed Mirza and I drove back from Agra to Delhi. The news brought back so many memories. Go well my friend.”