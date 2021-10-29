Kishore Kangokar to join Restolex Coir Products as Marketing Head

Starting from November 2, Kishore Kangokar will be joining Restolex Coir Products as Marketing Head. With an experience of 16 years, primarily in the digital space, Kangokar has been roped in by a decades-old mattress brand to head its marketing functions.

Kangokar's most recent stint at Wavemaker as the Client Lead South - Performance. He has previously worked as Group Head - Media at Position2, and Assistant Manager - Operations. Kangokar has also worked with Microsoft and other reputed companies in the past.

“Restolex is a pretty old brand, dating back to 1981. And now they’re reaching out to engage with the market contemporarily. And that is when they reached out to me,” said the company’s new marketing head.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)