Kantar names Cheong Tai Leung as CEO of insights business in APAC

Boutique production house Little Lamb Films has announced that it has onboarded Nobin Dutta and Siddhi Bhopale. Nobin has joined as its exclusive in-house director from Crazy Few Films and Siddhi from Good Morning Films where she was working as a Producer.

An Ogilvy and Mccann alumnus, Nobin has directed campaigns for some of India's biggest brands like Tanishq, Pulsar, Tata Sky, Cadbury's, Glow & Lovely, Dettol, FirstCry, Motilal Oswal, KEI, Tata Pravesh and others.

In Siddhi's previous stint, she worked with DDB Mudra as the agency producer. At Good Morning Films, Siddhi has worked on brands like Google, Myntra, Titan, Amazon, Savlon, WagonR, Vi, Clinic Plus, Saffola, Kwality Walls etc. and her films have won at Cannes, One Show, D&AD, LIA, Kyoorius, Effies amongst others.

"Young minds like Nobin and Siddhi bring a breath of fresh air to Little Lamb Films. They are the future. Both are experienced and excel in their respective areas of work. Nobin's coming back is doubly satisfying. This is where it all began for him. Siddhi brings to table a whole new world of possibilities for us. They also share the same value system and work ethics which are very important. I am very happy to have them as a team at Little Lamb Films," said Bauddhayan 'Buddy' Mukherji, the Founder-Director of Little Lamb Films.

“Little Lamb Films has always been a home away from home for me. As a kid you want to go and see the world, learn new and different things and that’s exactly what I did. I went exploring, had some great experiences and now I’m finally back home with my flock. Here’s to a roaring new chapter!" said Nobin.

“I am fortunate to have learnt from the best! Now, it is time for transition and work towards creating my own identity. I am delighted to have gotten an opportunity and a stage like Little Lamb Films to work alongside my friend Nobin. Really looking forward to an exciting new chapter!” commented Siddhi.