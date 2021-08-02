ixigo appoints 6 independent directors on its board

Arun Seth, Mahendra Pratap Mall, Shubha Rao Mayya, Frederic Lalonde, Rahul Pandit, and Rajesh Sawhney are the new joinees

Travel app ixigo today announced the appointment of six independent members to its board of directors.

The new independent members of the board are Arun Seth, ex Chairman & Trustee NASSCOM Foundation; Mahendra Pratap Mall, ex Chairman & Managing Director IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited); Shubha Rao Mayya, ex VP ICICI Limited & ICICI Prudential Life; Frederic Lalonde, Founder & CEO Hopper Inc; Rahul Pandit, MD & CEO Hamstede Living, ex Lemon Tree Hotels, Ginger Hotels & Rajesh Sawhney, Co-Founder Innerchef.

In a twitter post today, ixigo’s Group CEO & Co-Founder, Aloke Bajpai said “We are thrilled to welcome 6 new independent board members bringing rich, diverse and relevant experience to our Board. Together, we will take our iconic travel-tech offerings to the next level !”

