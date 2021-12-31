In new campaign, Ixigo gives a glimpse of futuristic trip to Mars

Travel platform Ixigo’s new tongue-in-cheek video campaign ‘Agla Station Mars' has got social media chuckling in delight. The video gives us a glimpse of the future of space travel, all the way to Mars. The storyline brings in a fun contrast between micro-moments of Indian train travelers and space travel by recreating some quirky 'what if' scenarios.

Conceptualised and produced in-house, the video showcases how a typical train travel journey will play out in space. The campaign captures familiar moments of a fun-filled train journey but on Mars. From reimagining railway station tea and food stalls in space, space coolies running with your luggage, playing popular train journey games like cards in zero-gravity to PNR chart status on rockets, the video showcases laughable moments of everyday travel scenarios against a crazy background.

Commenting on the ideation behind the campaign, Aashish Chopra, VP of Content Marketing, ixigo said, “With the year coming to a close, we wanted to do something beyond the usual trending content. The direction was to create something share-worthy and relatable, but refreshingly different from what we've seen. The idea of the video was born during a brainstorm, where we imagined a lot of 'what if' scenarios, and this one stuck. We curated all micro experiences in train travel and re-imagined them for space!”

The video has managed to tickle the funny bones of many netizens and so far has crossed 1.7 million views on Instagram with more than 90K likes and 435 Comments. The brand’s initial tweet featuring the video was re-tweeted nearly 1K times and has got over 150K views and 16K likes. The video is also being organically shared on LinkedIn and WhatsApp groups.

