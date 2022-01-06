From Santa looking for job to a futuristic trip to Mars: Ads that wowed us last fortnight

Our pick of five amazing ads that were launched between December 18 and December 31

Humour, emotions, and out-of-box thinking headlined the creative efforts from the Indian ad world in the last fortnight of 2021. From quirky festive campaigns to impressive product pitches, the adland presented some amazing ads between December 18 and December 31. Here are the top five ads that wowed the country during the time.

Fastrack ‘#DressItYourWay’

Conceptualised by Lowe Lintas, Fastrack #DressItYourWay is a simple campaign that encompasses the brand message along with its products in a holistic manner. The ad takes the show route over tell, and the precise direction makes the film impactful. The background score is one of the best parts of this ad.

Ixigo ‘Agla Station Mars’

Conceptualised and produced in-house, this ad by Ixigo draws interesting parallels between micro-moments of Indian train travellers and space travel in a fun manner. From reimagining railway station tea and food stalls in space, space coolies running with your luggage, playing popular train journey games like cards in zero-gravity to PNR chart status on rockets, the video showcases laughable moments of everyday travel scenarios against a crazy background.

Swiggy Genie ‘#SantaOpenToWork’

A Dentsu Webchutney concept, Swiggy Genie’s #SantaOpenToWork was a delightful ad campaign. The film depicted how gift-givers can outsource all their delivery tasks to Swiggy Genie this festive season, leaving Santa free to look for a new job. The film also shows Swiggy and LinkedIn's partnership for the initiative.



Welspun ‘Many Reasons To Smile’

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, Welspun’s ‘Many Reasons To Smile’ ad film features different snippets of Indian families and communities interacting with Welspun's diverse products from line pipes to warehousing and infrastructure to flooring. The film directly pitches the Welspun catalog of products to the viewers in a poetic fashion. The ad jingle has a nostalgic power and the whole ad film can make the viewer feel very warm.

Winkies 'Christmas Campaign’

Conceptualised by Enormous, Winkies’ Christmas ad campaign highlighted the challenges small businesses have faced due to the pandemic lockdowns with a musical animated tale. The exceptional storytelling delivered a strong message in a very sweet manner. Each frame in the animated film looks perfect and the story tends to touch your heartstrings.

