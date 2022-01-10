India Ahead appoints Hector Kenneth as news director

Prior to this, Kenneth was Vice President-News at Times Network

India Ahead group has appointed Hector Kenneth, one of the key pillars of the Times Now television network, as its news director.

Prior to this, Kenneth was Vice President News at Times Network. He is legendary in his ability to push a newsroom and look for stories that make an impact.

Bhupendra Chaubey, Editor-in-chief, India Ahead and Sudip Mukhiya, Group President India Ahead, welcomed Kenneth in his new role.

Bhupendra said, “Hector is an established talent in the business. His joining hands with India Ahead will only strengthen our news gathering mechanisms".

Meanwhile, Sudip Mukhiya said, “We hope Hector will further reinforce the credibility that India Ahead has built for itself over the last year and a half. He will play a critical role in the integration of television and digital operations at India Ahead".

