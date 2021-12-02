Honda Cars India’s marketing head Rajesh Goel quits, Yuichi Murata to take charge now

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has reportedly announced that its Senior Vice-President and Director, Marketing and Sales Rajesh Goel has resigned. Goel, who according to media reports cited personal reasons for his decision to resign, will part ways with the Japanese auto major after 25 years.

Goel will step down from his position on December 24. Yuichi Murata will take charge as Director, Marketing and Sales, claimed media reports.

“It’s is true that Rajesh Goel has tendered his resignation for personal reasons and decided to pursue other interests outside the organisation. It has been decided, Yuichi Murata will take charge as Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India,” reports quoted a company spokesperson as saying.

