Pitch CMO Summit 2021 today: Marketing leaders to decode the power of brand purpose

The theme of the summit is ‘Brand Purpose: The Game Changer In The New Normal’. In these tumultuous times, marketers are grappling with the realisation that brand purpose is no longer just a ‘nice to have’ factor, but increasingly a moral imperative in the eyes of consumers and even their own employees. Marketing really isn’t just about selling things anymore. The Pitch CMO virtual summit uncovers why being a force for good can be a game-changer in a competitive marketplace and how bringing purpose to life as part of a business-wide strategy drives brand trust, sales, and growth.

Kicking off the summit with the Keynote Address will be Tarun Arora, CEO & Whole Time Director, Zydus Wellness. One look at Zydus Wellness’ portfolio, which has iconic brands such as Complan, Sugarfree, Glucon-D, EverYuth, Nycil, Nutralite, Sugarlite, and it’s no surprise that the company believes in the philosophy of ‘wellness for all’ and strives to reimagine wellness & health in a holistic manner. Arora will speak on the topic, ‘Health & happiness at the centre of changing consumer dynamics.’

It’s been 25 years since the first Hyundai Santro car hit the Indian roads. Catch Tarun Garg, Director- Sales, Marketing & Service - India, Hyundai, as he delivers a special address recalling Hyundai India’s 25 years in business and taking us through the journey from Hyundai Santro to the latest bestselling SUV Hyundai Creta.

The lack of safe baby products led Varun and Ghazal Alagh to create Mamaearth in 2016 and offer products that were toxin-free. Remaining committed to its brand philosophy of ‘Goodness Inside’, the brand is today one of the most talked about brands in the country. Telling us ‘Why consumers connect with purpose-driven brands?’ will be Varun Alagh, Co-founder & CEO, Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd. (Mamaearth & The Derma Co.)

Moving on to a brand that has made a lot of news in the recent past, Sebamed. With the company calling on consumers to choose products backed by strong scientific research, Sebamed is now moving beyond bathing bar category and building its personal care range with shampoos. Shashi Ranjan, India Head, Sebamed, will be speaking on the topic, ‘Consumers don’t buy what you do, they buy why you do it.’

A big shift that occurred in the last year has been in the way consumers consume content. The lockdown resulted in a dramatic increase in OTT content consumption and one platform that benefitted due to viral Indian content such as Mirzapur, Paatal Lok Panchayat and Breathe was Amazon Prime. Sushant Sreeram, Director – Marketing, India, Amazon Prime Video India, will share his insights on ‘Curating Culture – Entertainment Marketing’

Also taking to the stage will be Bimal Kartheek Rebba, Co-Founder & COO, Trell. Short video offering app Trell recently launched a new commerce platform called Bharat Dukaan for beauty products.

Moving on to our Special Address speaker Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige. The purpose of the kitchen appliances and cookware brand is to provide “quality consumer products at affordable prices”. Kalro tells us how the brand has maintained its consistency of purpose and the how the brand’s expression has evolved. He will also share his insights on why it is important for brands to find their purpose and how marketing has changed with the activity now towards building a relationship rather than be transactional.

Finally, our Keynote Speaker Harsha V Agarwal, Director, Emami Limited, will take to the stage. In a fireside chat with Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld and exchange4media, on the topic, ‘Activating the Power of Purpose,’ Agarwal will share how the brand works on delivering its core promise of making people healthy and beautiful, naturally. He also tells us how being a force for good can be a game-changer in a competitive marketplace and how bringing purpose to life as part of a business-wide strategy drives brand trust, sales, and growth.

Mahesh Shetty, Head – Network Sales, Viacom18, will join in as a co-panellist to share how Viacom18 as a brand also believes in ‘Activating the Power of Purpose.’

The summit will include two panel discussions that will delve deeper into the various aspects of the theme. The topic for the first panel is: ‘Creating A Purpose-Driven And Resilient Brand’. With consumers increasing looking at investing in brands that reflect their values, companies that lead with purpose and are built around it can achieve continued loyalty, consistency, and relevance in the lives of consumers. Creating a purpose-driven brand can also help the company to be resilient during a crisis. The panel will discuss questions like, how are brands adapting to consumers who are now increasingly socially conscious? The panel will also throw some light on the challenges in articulating the brand’s purpose and how it can be used as a unifying compass for business transformation and growth, and more.

The session chair for the first panel is Rathi Gangappa, Chief Executive Officer, Starcom India. The members are Amitabh Pande, Marketing Head, IKEA India; Esha Nagar, Managing Director, Nepa India; Manoj Agarwal, Co-Founder, Chief Product & Operating Officer, Xoxoday; Pankaj Sharma, Director, Consumer Products Division, L’Oréal India; Ritu Gupta, Country Marketing Director, Dell Technologies - India and Sidharth Pal, Head of Marketing - India, Under Armour.

The topic for the second panel discussion is ‘Building Brands On English News’. The topics for the discussion would largely revolve around why English news is an important component of any media plan, how brands are targeting the premium audience & millennials, ways of reaching the affluent consumer across markets, the impact of rising levels of English literacy and higher disposable incomes, the importance of legacy brands and more.

The second panel will be moderated by Pooja Jauhari, CEO, The Glitch. The members of this panel are Bidisha Nagaraj, CMO, Schneider Electric India; Gaurav Dhawan, Executive Vice President & Network Sales Head, Times Network; Samir Sethi, Head of Brand Marketing, Policybazaar.com; Sandeep Shukla, Head Marketing & Communication – Global Operations, Jaquar Group; Supratik Sengupta, Head Marketing - Consumer Healthcare, Lupin.

The Pitch CMO Awards celebrate stars of marketing in India. Marketers have been selected for their innovative, creative and collaborative work throughout 2020.

The Pitch CMO Awards celebrate stars of marketing in India. Marketers have been selected for their innovative, creative and collaborative work throughout 2020.

For 2021, the awards are being given to top marketing leaders of brands and organisations that have put purpose at the centre of their growth strategy, have invested in purposeful partnerships or in causes that have made a social impact. How they have responded to the needs of various stakeholders during the ongoing pandemic has also been taken into account.

