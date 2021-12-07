e4M Conclave: Adam Gerhart to put spotlight on growing business, changing world for better

From the olden days of a corporate culture that mainly focussed on economic achievements and an individual’s performance within the walls of an office, the world has changed with a more inclusive outlook on the role of businesses in the society at large. It is no longer just about numbers but also about impact, change, and contribution to the future. Businesses need to be sustainable to be profitable and it requires a lot of strategic and practical efforts from the corporate teams at every organisation. And the pandemic has only accelerated the process of this all.

The upcoming e4m Conclave, on December 13, will have Mindshare Global CEO Adam Gerhart sharing his thoughts on how to grow business and change the world for better in this age of transformation. A Keynote Speaker, Gerhart will speak on the topic ‘Good Growth in the Age of Transformation: How to Grow your Business and Change the World for the Better’.

Gerhart comes with almost two decades of experience in the marketing world and has spent the past 16 years with Mindshare performing several roles. Over the years, he’s helped build and grow the agency’s client portfolio across a range of global brands. Early in his Mindshare tenure, he was a founding member of Mindshare’s US Communications Planning Group, a specialist team dedicated to bringing multi-disciplinary thinking to clients’ communications needs.

e4m Conclave’s 21st edition will be lined up with several other such insightful sessions by many notable speakers including IPG Mediabrands Global CEO Daryl Lee, Lenovo India CEO Shailendra Katyal, dentsu Media CEO - South Asia Divya Karani and upGrad CEO Arjun Mohan, among others.

The umbrella theme for the event this year is Agile Marketing in a Digital World: Are legacy marketing practices at stake? Has the pandemic-led, fast-paced digital transition forced the industry to rewrite the marketing Bible?

The conference will largely focus on the future of agencies, new marketing practices, and how the pandemic has transformed the world.

The virtual event will go live at 3 PM on the e4m website and social media channels. Visit https://e4mevents.com/webinar/conclave-2021/register for more information and registrations.









Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)