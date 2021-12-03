India Brand Conclave is back: Industry experts to share game-changing marketing stories

The exchange4media Group is back with the fifth edition of its flagship property, India Brand Conclave. The upcoming edition of the half-day conference, India Brand Conclave 2021, will be held virtually on the 15th of December, 2021 2 pm onwards. The Co-Powered By Partners at India Brand Conclave 2021 are ABP News and Microsoft-InMobi. Dolby is the Associate Partner.

The fifth edition of the India Brand Conclave brings India's most reputed brands and industry veterans to interact and share insights on their game-changing marketing stories. A platform where companies’ top management share their success stories through real case studies.

The theme of this edition of the summit is “Brands: Capitalizing On Change”.

In the past two years, the coronavirus pandemic saw companies across the board undergo a massive digital transformation. This paradigm shift also resulted in marketing witnessing a strategic shift, with the need for a marketing playbook to be constantly updated. On their part, consumers adapted to this shift at a faster pace than brands. However, this shift provides companies and brands with enormous opportunities to engage with the evolved new age consumer. At the India Brand Conclave, we try to understand how brands and marketers are looking to capitalize further on these changes and ensure they remain top-of-mind when it comes to consumer engagement and purchase.

The lineup and agenda of the 5th edition of the India Brand Conclave are power-packed. Stay tuned as we reveal speaker details soon!

Registration Link: bit.ly/3ngEasQ

More information on the event can be found on the event microsite :

https://e4mevents.com/ibc-2021/

