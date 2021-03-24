Pitch CMO Awards 2021: Game changers of marketing awarded for creative, collaborative work

The ninth edition of the Pitch CMO Awards acknowledges brands that put purpose at the centre of their growth strategy

It’s been exactly a year to date since the nation went into a lockdown following the Covid pandemic. As we all grappled with living in this new reality, companies too faced challenges on how to reach their customers. This led to them increasingly realizing that brand purpose is no longer just a ‘nice to have’ proposition, but a moral imperative in the eyes of consumers and even their own employees. Marketing really isn’t just about selling things anymore.

Taking this thought process ahead, the 9th Pitch CMO Awards is being given to top marketing leaders of brands and organisations that have put purpose at the centre of their growth strategy, and have invested in purposeful partnerships or in causes that have made a social impact. The awards also recognise how they have responded to the needs of various stakeholders during the pandemic. The honour is an acknowledgement of why being a force for good can be a game-changer in a competitive marketplace and how bringing purpose to life as part of a business-wide strategy drives brand trust, sales, and growth

The Pitch CMO Awards celebrates excellence in marketing by recognising the brightest talents in India. These leaders in marketing are awarded for their innovative, creative and collaborative work throughout the year.

Here is the entire list of winners:

