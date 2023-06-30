Gernot Döllner to take over as Chairman of AUDI AG Board

Gernot Döllner will take over from Markus Duesmann as Chairman of the Board of Management of AUDI AG, effective September 1, 2023.

Audi’s Supervisory Board passed a corresponding resolution on June 29, 2023.

“I would like to thank Markus Duesmann for all the important work he has done during his tenure at Audi. He has brought great foresight and vision to planning and driving forward key strategic decisions, including, first and foremost, the electrification strategy. Audi will be able to build further on these cornerstones in the future,” said the Chairman of Audi’s Supervisory Board, Manfred Döss, adding: “At this point in time, Gernot Döllner is the right person to further strengthen the company’s product strategy and its position in key markets. Together with the entire Board of Management, he will add the next chapter to Audi’s successful strategy implementation.”

Peter Mosch, Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Chairman of the General Works Council of AUDI AG: “Markus Duesmann has steered Audi and its workforce through difficult times, characterized by the impact of both the Covid pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine on supply chains and markets. We thank him for his dedication and support and wish him all the best in future endeavors. We warmly welcome Gernot Döllner as the new Chairman of the Board of Management at Audi. Shaping Audi’s role as an independent brand with entrepreneurial autonomy within the framework of the VW Group will be of primary importance. The employee representatives look forward to working with Mr. Döllner and feel optimistic about the future of the company.”

Incoming Audi CEO Gernot Döllner: “I’m honored and excited to be taking on this new role. Audi is a fantastic company with a rich history. I look forward to shaping the company’s future together with the entire team at Audi.”

