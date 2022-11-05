Have no choice when Twitter is losing over $4M a day: Elon Musk on layoffs

Musk also lashed out against 'activists' pressuring advertisers to pull out of Twitter, despite the platform making no changes to its content moderation systems

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Published: Nov 5, 2022 7:41 AM  | 2 min read
Twitter

Friday was rife with news of the mass layoff at Twitter, which saw roughly 50% of its workforce fired. According to news reports, a sizable chunk of Twitter’s India team was also let off.

Amidst the layoff melee, Elon Musk has tweeted about the “reduction in force” at Twitter.

“Regarding Twitter’s reduction in force, unfortunately there is no choice when the company is losing over $4M/day,” he tweeted.

He also added that the exiting employees were offered a three-month severance package, which is 50% more than the legal amount.

The global recession along with the fall in ad monies, which reportedly makes up 90% of Twitter revenue, is said to have contributed to the abysmal situation.

Musk also lashed out against “activists” who have been pressurising large corporations to pull out of advertising on Twitter.

Yesterday, General Mills and Audi have reportedly said that they are pausing advertising on the platform. Even ad buying giant Interpublic Group earlier this week recommended its clients pause advertising on the platform.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Audi General mills Twitter Elon Musk Internet advertising internet advertising India digital digital news digital ad Ad campaign campaign digital advertising digital ad campaign digital campaign digital India digital media
Show comments
You May Also Like
twitter

General Mills and Audi pause advertising on Twitter
13 hours ago

Twitter

Lay-offs at Twitter have affected a significant chunk of India team: Reports
13 hours ago

cybeart

Revenant Esports ropes in Cybeart as its official gaming chair partner
20 hours ago