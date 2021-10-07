L&K Saatchi & Saatchi wins retail communications mandate of Audi India

The agency’s role will be to make sure that there are efficient consumer engagements and brand experiences across touch-points

L&K Saatchi & Saatchi has bagged the retail communications mandate of the German luxury automobile brand Audi India.

Audi, the German luxury car manufacturer, is set up as a National Sale Company operating as a Division of Skoda Auto Volkswagen Group Sales India Pvt. Ltd. As part of this set up, Audi has multiple dealers allocated who represent the brand across 38 cities in the country.

Audi India has engaged the services of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi to support its dealer network across India for their marketing initiatives. The agency’s role will be to make sure that there are efficient consumer engagements and brand experiences across touch points.

Commenting on the partnership, Gaurav Sinha, Marketing & PR Head, Audi India said: “We are happy to have an experienced team of L&K Saatchi & Saatchi as our partners for our retail communication. In this new 'unlock' era, it becomes imperative to drive innovation at the last mile along with driving our brand philosophy of 'Future is an Attitude'. It is this understanding of the brand that made L&K Saatchi & Saatchi stand apart from the others. We look forward to our association with them.”

Speaking on the new association, Atin Wahal, Executive Vice President, Head North and East, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi said: “There is no other joy than to win a well fought pitch. We pride ourselves in understanding the automobile category the best and it is that expertise that was represented to the team at Audi India.

In the context of today, we believe that retail communication has moved beyond POSM. It is now about how we make consumers experience 'Brand Love' for the brand and look forward to this challenge. We look forward to the association and creating some great work on the business.”

