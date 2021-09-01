Audi India appoints Value 360 Communications as its PR & Comms partner

The agency will be responsible for planning and managing all PR-related activities for the automobile brand

Audi India has appointed Value 360 Communications as its PR and communications partner. The agency assumes the PR mandate from 01 September 2021, and will be responsible for planning and managing all PR-related activities for Audi in India.

Audi India finalized the mandate with Value 360 Communications after an extensive reviewing process.

Gaurav Sinha, Head, Marketing and PR – Audi India, added, “We are very happy to partner Value 360 for our PR Mandate in India. We were looking for a partner that understands the fast and ever-changing PR landscape and brings creativity in their thinking. Kunal and the team understood our brand requirements and made a very compelling competitive pitch on all fronts. We look forward to a rewarding partnership in the coming months and years.”

Kunal Kishore, Founder and Director – Value 360 Communications, said, “We are excited to partner with Audi India. Value 360 Communications has an extensive experience working in the mobility sector - not just with automobile manufacturers but also with brands in the electric vehicle, shared mobility, and mobility-tech segments. Working with an iconic brand such as Audi will further strengthen our mobility repertoire. We are committed to further driving Audi’s brand value and contributing to its journey ahead in India.”

Having carved a unique niche in India in the PR and communications landscape and expanding its presence to Singapore, Value 360 Communications has won several accolades both in India and internationally. With a 250+-strong team of experienced PR professionals, the agency currently manages a portfolio of nearly 200 brands in multiple sectors such as entertainment, lifestyle, logistics, fintech, education, travel and hospitality, mobility, etc.

