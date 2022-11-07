Fired by mistake: Twitter asks some of its sacked employees to return

After mass firings on Friday, Twitter has reportedly asked some of its laid-off employees to return. These experienced employees were apparently fired due to a mistake and were called back when the management realised that their expertise will be required in the days to come.



On Friday, Twitter sacked 50% of its workforce, approximately 3,700 employees all over the world as a cost-cutting measure.



Offices were shut, badges were disabled and access to internal systems was denied to prevent any untoward incidents in the light of the firing.



Twitter is also in the midst of an advertiser exodus. Companies like General Mills and Audi have reportedly pulled out of the platform for the fear of their ads appearing alongside hate speech or misinformation.

