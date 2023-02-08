Gaurav Gandhi elevated to APAC head, Prime Video

Prime Video has elevated Gaurav Gandhi from Vice President, India to Vice President, Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo circulated in the organization recently. In his new role, Gandhi will lead APAC, incorporating Japan and South East Asia, alongside India. Effective April 2023, he will transition into this new role and will be based out of Singapore. As Gandhi moves to take on this larger responsibility, Sushant Sreeram, currently Director – SVOD Business, will be elevated to the position of Country Director, Prime Video, India.

Gandhi is an industry veteran and joined Amazon in 2018. He’s been leading the overall business for Prime Video in India across SVOD, Marketplace (Prime Video Channels & TVOD) and Sports. Prior to Amazon, Gandhi has worked in companies such as Viacom18, NDTV Imagine and STAR India in various leadership roles. He moved into the video streaming space in 2015, and set up, launched and ran Viacom 18’s streaming service Voot as his last role prior to joining Amazon.

Sreeram has worked closely with Gandhi since he joined Amazon in 2018 as Director – Marketing, and was elevated to Director – SVOD Business in 2022. As the SVOD business leader, he was entrusted with building the Subscription Video on Demand (SVoD) business through acquisition, growth and engagement of subscribers across B2B and B2C segments. Prior to joining Amazon, Sreeram led marketing for Xiaomi in India.

