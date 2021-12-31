Fabian Trevor Cowan announces his departure from Posterscope India

Fabian Trevor Cowan, Country Head of Posterscope India, has called it quits after more than a decade with the dentsu-owned location-based marketing specialist agency. Cowan joins a long list of senior executives who have quit dentsu or its allied agencies in the last four months.



Cowan confirmed his departure from Posterscope via a LinkedIn post. "2021 comes to an end and so does my association with Posterscope (dentsu). The last 11 years have been one of the most enriching years of my career," Cowan said in a LinkedIn post.



Writing about his experience at the agency, Cowan mentioned, "Being part of many firsts in OOH starting from the very first interactive cinema innovation to the first ever moving billboard, from the first ever coordinated OOH campaign for a car brand to the first ever billboard speak campaign and the pure exhilaration of the 19-minute pitch, which won us the largest automobile account at the time, will most definitely find pride of place in the pages I begin to pen."

Cowan has been in the Media & Advertising business for the last 27 years having worked across companies like Mid-Day, Radio One, Emerging Media UK, Digital Signage Networks (DSN), and OOH Media.

