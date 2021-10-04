Ethinos ropes in Shuvayu Bhattacharya as Business Head

Headquartered in Mumbai, an end-to-end digital and performance marketing agency, Ethinos has announce the appointment of Shuvayu Bhattacharya as a Business Head.

An industry veteran with over 20 years of proven experience and expertise with cross-platform strategy, media planning and buying, new product launches and media audit. He has a demonstrable track record to scale business growth, and drive profitability. He completed his graduation from St Xavier’s, Kolkata and an MBA degree in Marketing Management from the Institute of Social Welfare and Business Management (IISWBM), Kolkata. Shuvayu brings with him a strong skillset in integrated advertisement and communication, multi-platform strategic planning and analytics, digital planning, strategy and content management, product platform management, 360-degree new product launches in media, lead agency teams on media audits, lead agency on New Business Acquisitions and mentoring/Motivation/Growth of the team.

Most recently, he served as General Manager at R K Swamy Media Group, where he handled AOR clients, new business developments and the growth of team across India. Prior to this, he worked with Mindshare, MEC, Zenith Optimedia, Maxus, Emami Ltd, Lintas, Mindshare, Mediacom, Linc Pen & Plastics Ltd, etc. In his career he has worked as Business Lead with clients based out of multiple countries and some of the key clients handled were GSK, Reckitt, ITC, Nivea, Nestle, Dabur, Emami, RBI, Polycab, CERA, Rasna, Olx.com, Trivago.com, Swarovski, Oberoi Hotels to name a few.

As a business head he will be responsible for scaling up the overall business strategy, also managing the agency’s full-service digital offerings digital marketing strategies, brand building, and ROI-driven marketing outcomes. He will be instrumental in building on the company’s outstanding reputation to professionals and clients.

Shuvayu Bhattacharya as Business Head, Ethinos commented, “I am excited to be a part of this great organization. As the world returns to normality slowly and gradually, the appetite for digital marketing around the globe has become more important. Ethinos is well-positioned for strong and incredible growth in the coming years, and I am ready to apply my combination of experience to bring the capabilities required to deliver success and value”.

Brijesh Munyal, Joint Managing Director, Ethinos commented, “We are thrilled to be bringing on a senior leader who understands the ecosystem and look forward seeing Mr. Shuvayu help fuel our next stage of growth. He brings with him a wealth of experience which will play an instrumental role in strengthening our position as industry leader in the digital business”.

