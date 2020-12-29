Ethinos names Pavan Kumar as Chief Data Officer

Ethinos Digital Marketing (Ethinos) announced that it has named Pavan Kumar as its Chief Data Officer.

Real-time analytics, digital strategy and consumer applications specialist Pavan Kumar brings in his decade long experience in analytics, ML/AI, automation and customer life cycle management, along with other expertise in tools, techniques, technology, and delivery processes. He is also a machine learning, deep neural networks and transfer learning enthusiast. Most recently, he served as AVP at ‘Teletext India Limited’, where he worked on building automated insights and ML data pipeline Prior to this, he has worked on Real-Time, omnichannel engagement automation tools with Decisive Analytical Systems as VP – Solutions.

As a Chief Data Officer, he will oversee the data management strategy at Ethinos. He will align various initiatives and enable data analytics and data science capabilities across to support enforcement and policymaking, whilst also ensuring to support data management excellence to internal data, audits, evaluation and processing as a whole.

Brijesh Munyal, Joint Managing Director, Ethinos Digital Marketing commented, “Data and analytics is the foundation to everything we do and plays a vital role for our success. We are incredibly excited to bring Pavan on board, he brings with him a wealth of experience and hands-on expertise in implementing data strategies. He and our existing expert team together will enable us to transform the perception of the ground through the convergence of data and technology.”

Pavan Kumar, Chief Data Officer, Ethinos Digital Marketing commented, “I am delighted to be joining Ethinos at this exciting time for the company and internet economy. I am looking forward to using my expertise in data management, analytics, and ML/AI while also enhancing data security.”