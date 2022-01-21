Essence elevates Tim Irwin as Global COO

Prior to this, Irwin was the CEO of the agency’s Europe, Middle East & Africa region

Tim Irwin has been promoted to Global Chief Operating Officer (COO) by Essence Global, part of WPP's GroupM, as per media reports. Irwin joined Essence in 2018 as COO. He previously led EMEA for the agency and will now be succeeded by Ryan Storrar.

In the new role, Irwin has been tasked with driving growth and operations by Essence Global. He will continue to be based in London.

Irwin was most recently CEO of the agency’s Europe, Middle East & Africa region where he was responsible for seeing the roster of agency clients including L’Oreal, Google, BT, Financial Times, and ITV, as well the staff across offices.

Prior to joining Essence in 2018, he was COO at Maxus which merged with MEC to form Wavemaker.

Storrar, who will replace Irwin as the EMEA CEO, was previously COO of the region. He had joined Essence in 2016 as Head of Activation.

