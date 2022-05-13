EssenceMediacom appoints Rupert McPetrie as APAC CEO

EssenceMediacom Global CEO Nick Lawson has announced his first round of global leadership appointments for the newly created agency, which opens its doors on January 1st, 2023. Rupert McPetrie has become APAC CEO, responsible for more than 1,600 people across 21 offices. Tim Irwin has become the EMEA CEO, overseeing a 4,500-strong workforce. Marina Gunther will be taking over as LATAM CEO, responsible for the nine offices in the region.

In a statement, the agency said that the leadership team represents an equitable balance of the brightest and best global leaders from across Essence and MediaCom. They will now meet regularly in order to map out the new agency’s structure, processes, and proposition to ensure a smooth path to launch.

“In announcing our global leadership team, we are providing a clear statement of intent to both our clients and our people that the result of combining Essence and MediaCom will be a market-leading proposition that will deliver great work, integrated across brand and performance, as well as exciting career opportunities for the brilliant people who work for us,” said Nick Lawson.

Josh Krichefski is the Global Chief Operating Officer responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the combined global operation. Richard Mooney takes on the role of Global Chief Data Officer. He will help EssenceMediaCom harness the power of data and technology to unlock greater efficiency and effectiveness.

Claire Camara becomes Global Chief People Officer, responsible for developing a compelling colleague proposition and creating culture that brings together the best of Essence and MediaCom. Charlotte Frijns is Global Chief Financial Officer, leading the commercial and finance strategy for the agency, overseeing client negotiations, financial management and reporting.

Sarah Walker becomes Global Chief Marketing Officer, leading the development of the agency brand, business strategy and go-to-market approach. She will also be responsible for continually innovating EssenceMediacom’s positioning and offer to clients.

Frances Ralston-Good is now Global Chief Transformation Officer, and she will build the transformation agenda for the agency’s clients and people, defining what changes and how these changes are achieved.

Ian Rotherham takes on the task of Global Chief Growth Officer with a brief to drive growth through new business and identify opportunities for organic growth.

Matthew Mee is the Global Chief Strategy Officer and will lead the communications strategy function. He will have overall responsibility for the quality of the agency’s integrated planning product.

This leadership team is currently finalising plans for the strategic development of the proposition for North America, where the agency is looking to increase investment with a clear ambition to grow. Once this process is complete, the regional appointment will be announced, alongside further selecting local market appointments around the globe. There are more global leadership announcements planned in the coming months, ahead of launch.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)