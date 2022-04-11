Streaming service platform Disney+ Hotstar has appointed Nishant Tandon as AVP- Growth.

Tandon announced his new role in a LinkedIn post. “After a 6 year long stint with V18 and Voot, moving back to the group where it all began. Though, I am sad that I will not be working with people whom I have called friends for a long while, I look forward to the new challenges. I'll be based out of Gurgaon, working with the Growth team at Hotstar,” he wrote.

He had been associated with Viacom18 Media since June 2016. At Viacom18 Tandon was Senior Director, Subscription Revenue- Voot Select, Voot Kids.

